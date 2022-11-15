SCIENTIPHIKA MEDICAL SPA PROUDLY ANNOUNCES A HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE ON NOVEMBER 22nd
Scientiphika Medical Spa's Holiday Open House will held on November 22nd from 4pm to 7pm in our Spa at 126 West Main Rd, Middletown RI
Our Holiday Open House is designed to celebrate with our current and new clients by offering deep discounts on our most popular treatments”NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientiphika Medical Spa, led by Medical Director, Aleksandra Predota, APRN, FNP-C, today announced that they will be hosting a Holiday Open House to be held on November 22nd from 4pm to 7pm in our Spa at 126 West Main Rd, Middletown RI.
— Aleksandara Predota, Medical Director
Scientiphika has recently added new body contouring and toning treatments to its robust Medical Spa offerings, the Rohrer Aesthetics’ Body Sculpt and Body Tone. We will be offering discounted treatment packages to all attendees and our staff will be on hand to provide consultations about treatment options that will keep our valued customers looking and feeling their best.
The Holiday Open House will be full of events and demonstrations including:
• Manufacturer presentations on some of the latest aesthetic procedures
• Discounted Neurotoxin and Filler treatments
• 30% off all Laser Packages
• Raffle Drawings for Body Contouring Treatments and Epionce Skin Care
• Light refreshments
To RSVP for this event, please visit our website at www.scientiphikamedspa.com, email at scientiphika@gmail.com or call us directly at 508.364.3278.
“Our Holiday Open House is designed to celebrate with our current and new clients by offering deep discounts on our most popular treatments.” said Aleksandara Predota, Medical Director, “We have recently added many new and exciting procedures and treatments to Newport and hosting our Holiday Open House is a great way to showcase all that Scientiphika has to offer.”
The details of our new body contouring treatment offerings are as follows:
The Body Sculpt device uses the latest in advanced laser technology to target stubborn fat cells and melt them away without damaging the surrounding tissue. Patients see results in as few as two weeks and see full results of the treatments within three months.
Scientiphika has also added the Body Tone device which stimulates muscle growth by using bio-lectric energy pulses to exercise different muscle groups to both prevent muscle atrophy and build muscle mass. The Body Tone devices generates approximately 20,000 muscle contractions within 30 minutes which yields a stronger, tighter core and well-defined muscles in the treatment areas. In most patients, the Body Tone can create up to a 30% increase in muscle development.
By combing these two breakthrough treatments, patients are seeing meaningful results by eliminating fat and building muscle mass in the areas that are most meaningful to them.
For more information about these treatments or any of the offerings at Scientiphika and to schedule your free consultation, please visit our website at www.scientiphikamedspa.com or call 508.364.3278.
About Scientiphika Medical Spa:
Scientiphika Medical Spa, a women-owned and veteran-owned enterprise, specializes in promoting self-healing and anti-aging interventions. Our board-certified Medical Director, Aleksandra Predota, offers personalized, detail-oriented, results-driven beauty consultations and treatments. She offers a variety of services and products that will help you feel younger, energized, and simply beautiful every day. Our treatments include our latest laser treatments as well as Versa™, Botox®, Jeuveau®, Xeomin®, Dysport, platelet-rich fibrin, microneedle, chemical peels, intravenous vitamin/nutrition therapy, and more!
Aleksandra Predota APRN, FNP-C, is a board-certified Rhode Island licensed aesthetic nurse practitioner with over 14 years of patient care experience. Aleksandra holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island, and a Master of Science degree with a specialty as a Family Nurse Practitioner from Chamberlain University. Ms. Predota is the Founder and Medical Director of Scientiphika Medical Spa in Middletown, RI.
For more information about the Scientiphika Medical Spa, please visit our website at www.scientiphikamedspa.com or call 508.364.3278 and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that almost half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their businesses grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
Aleksandra Predota
Scientiphika Medical Spa
+1 508-364-3278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other