Petersburg, VA Partners With GovDeals to Sell 13 City-Owned Properties

The Available Parcels Include Commercial and Residential Lots

/EIN News/ -- PETERSBURG, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The city of Petersburg, VA has moved its surplus property auctions to GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, allowing interested parties to bid anytime from wherever internet is accessible. Thirteen commercial and residential lots are now available to the public for bidding until Tuesday, December 13th.



As a longtime seller on GovDeals, Petersburg has previously utilized the platform to sell other city-owned surplus including personal and commercial vehicles, office, audio/visual, and communication equipment. In an effort to transform the city’s underutilized properties and encourage ownership within the city, they recently decided to sell multiple city-owned properties. Some highlights from the sale include:

Petersburg is requiring all potential buyers to pay a refundable bid deposit of $5,000 to bid on 1015 Commerce St. All other properties will require a $1,500 bid deposit before placing a bid.

“Petersburg is a wonderful place to live and work, truly a gold standard. We’re a thriving city with many benefits to families and companies alike. By modernizing this key function of our office, we’re able to deliver immense benefits to both the city and our community,” said Brian Moore, director of economic development, planning and community development, “Auction participants can now place their bids in a matter of minutes from their cell phone or computer.”

To bid on any of these properties, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

