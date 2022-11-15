Global Antimony Market is Likely to be Worth US$ 2 Bn in 2022 and is Expected to Reach US$ 2.9 Bn by 2032, growing at a 4% CAGR During the Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Campine NV, Yiyang Huachang Antimony Industry Co., Ltd, Korea Zinc Co. Ltd, BASF SE and US Antimony, among others. are some Antimony manufacturers. The recycling property of antimony products among various end-users is also supporting the market growth during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antimony market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2032, with sales growing at an average CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2021, the target market will likely reach an estimated US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2022.



Application in flame retardants and lead acid batteries will fuel the growth of the antimony market during the forecast period. As a chemical element, antimony, can be both metallic and nonmetallic. While the metallic form is a bright silvery material that is brittle, the nonmetallic form of antimony is a grey powder.

Antimony acts as a stable element that is inert to acids and alkalis in a dry environment and expands on cooling. It is an ineffective conductor of electricity and heat. Antimony, as an element, has thus gain widespread application since time immemorial and will likely continue to do so over the next few years which bodes well for the overall market growth.

Extensive application in production of flame retardants, fire-resistant products, lead acid batteries, and other such products are primary growth drivers of the antimony market. The for antimony is likely to continue to increase in similar industries during the forecast period.

Heightened demand for flame retardants in a variety of end-user industries, including plastic, has been one of the main factors amplifying the demand for antimony. Lead acid batteries are quite popular in automotive and marine applications and these sectors further aid the growth of the target market.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for electric vehicles is projected to induce more demand for the antimony market. Some of the major end-use industries for antimony are consumer goods, like automobiles and textile sectors. Consequently, macroeconomic factors such as GDP growth and purchasing power parity are capable of influencing the demand for the antimony market.

“Extensive application of the material across diverse industries such as automotive and chemical and materials will likely supplement the global growth of the antimony market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Lack of raw materials and scarcity of labor may hamper market prospects.

The antimony market in the Asia Pacific region will dominate the global market space.

China’s antimony market accounts for about 80% of the global antimony production.

Rising demand for fire-resistant goods will generate lucrative opportunities in Europe’s antimony market.

Competitive Landscape

Shanghai Metal Corporation, Beijing North Xinyuan Electrical Carbon Products Co.Ltd and Qingdao Glory International Trading Co., among others are some of the major players in the antimony market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on adopting innovative production processes such as antimony production from waste streams. These businesses are keen on expanding their operations to strengthen their revenue prospects.

More Insights into Antimony Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global antimony market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the antimony market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to perform well over the projected period. The target market will register several potential growth opportunities, particularly in countries like China. High GDP growth and control over more than 80% of global antimony production renders China a lucrative market for antimony in the Asia Pacific region.

Europe, too, is expected to present substantial growth in the antimony market over the forecast period. Accounting for a considerable portion of the global antimony market revenue in 2020, Europe will likely continue this growth streak over the upcoming years.

Strict government regulations, popularity of antimony’s fire-resistant properties, and escalating demand for safer products and materials for use in different industries will fuel the regional market growth. The increasing demand for safe and fire-resistant goods will augment the antimony market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Key Segments Profiled in the Antimony Industry Survey

Product Type:

Antimony Trioxide

Antimony Pentoxide

Antimony Alloys

Antimony Metal Ingots

Other Antimony Product Types





Application:

Antimony Flame Retardants

Antimony Lead-Acid Batteries

Antimony Plastic Additives

Antimony Stabilizers

Antimony Catalysts

Antimony Glass and Ceramics

Antimony Others





End-Use Industry:

Antimony for the Chemical Industry

Antimony for the Automotive Industry

Antimony for the Electrical and Electronics Industry

Antimony for Other End Use Industries

