Mezcal Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.6%: Straits Research

The global mezcal market size was valued at USD 338 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 2115 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period (2023-2031). North America region is the highest contributor to the market.

Mezcal is an alcoholic drink made from the agave plant that is gluten-free, organic, and refined. It is primarily produced in Mexico and can be distilled from over 36 different agave species (also known as maguey). All tequilas are mezcal, but not all mezcals are tequila. The World Intellectual Property Organization states that national producers in Mexico have the sole authority to levy additional fees and to expand trade and marketing efforts for beverages branded as tequila and mezcal in the European market. The mezcal market is growing as global consumption rises. The agave plant is widely distributed in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. Of the 625 mezcal production facilities in Mexico, 570 are located in this region. In other arid areas like Guanajuato, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas, Michoacán, Durango, and Puebla, it is also grown.





Rising Demand for Sustainable Materials Drives the Market

Due to growing consumer interest in goods produced using ethical sourcing, the tendency to market beverages like cold-pressed juice, craft beer, and smoothies with natural ingredients as premium is anticipated to grow in the near future. A World Health and Wellness Council survey found that between 2016 and 2020, Latin America saw a 20% increase in the consumption of healthy beverages, foods, and plant sources. Millennials, who are more likely to spend money on high-end, premium products made from natural sources, are driving a growing market demand for organic beverages. Natural non- alcoholic beverages are frequently marketed as being healthier than conventional drinks. People are becoming more conscious of this worldwide. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, Latin America accounts for 20% of the volume of global organic trade (FAO). Since consumers are increasingly demanding foods and beverages made with ethical sourcing, mezcal has a good chance of becoming a premium ingredient in the beverage industry.

The Rising Trend of Healthy Lifestyle gives an Opportunity for Exponential Growth

Today's consumers are becoming more and more drawn to beverages made with natural ingredients. There has also been a discernible change in the consumption of natural food additives and sugar substitutes. The trend toward health consciousness has also resulted in an abundance of nutrient-rich foods and beverages on the market worldwide with genuine brand commitments to flavor, taste, and quality. To satisfy the growing consumer demand for healthy, sustainable foods, businesses are making products with fewer processed ingredients and more natural ingredient combinations. In order to appeal to the millenarian palate, they are also promoting convenience foods and foods for the on-the-go that have a healthy twist. As a result, consumers have a greater opportunity to try something new or use these products as a foundation for a plant-based lifestyle.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 2115 million by 2030 CAGR 22.6% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type (Joven, Reposado, Anejo), Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce) Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Rey Campero, El Silencio Holdings, INC, Los Amantes Mezcal S.A. de C.V, Lágrimas de Dolores, Gem & Bolt, LLC, Mezcal Vago, Pernod Ricard, Ilegal Mezcal, Diageo PLC, and William Grant & Sons Ltd., and Fidencio Mezcal Key Market Opportunities Increasing Trend of Healthy Lifestyle Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Sustainable Raw Materials

Regional Analysis

North America region is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of during the forecast period because of the presence of major market players in the region. The high consumer preference for premium liquor brands like mezcal in North America is fueling market expansion. Customers also prefer mezcal for lowering stress and anxiety, which is fueling the region's overall demand for mezcal. For instance, the United States produced 1,571 million liters of alcohol in 2018, up from 1,481 million liters in February 2017. 5.8% more than the prior year. Additionally, 1.5 million bottles of tequila were made in 2018, primarily for domestic consumption.

Europe is predicted to experience rapid growth. The world's highest rate of alcohol consumption per capita is found in Europe, where the rate among those between the ages of 15 and 19 is over 43.8%. Mezcal demand has grown significantly over the past three years, and so has Europe's per-person yearly alcohol consumption, which is currently 12.5 liters. In Western European nations like the U.K., Germany, Belgium, Spain, and France, the demand for premium mezcal products has skyrocketed. The market is currently seeing an increase in demand for specialty spirits with more flavors, like mezcal.

The mezcal market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Due to rising purchasing power and the significant growth of the millennial generation in developing nations like China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, the market is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR. These countries' underdeveloped markets have a lot of potentials and are probably going to present lucrative opportunities in this region. In Asia and the Pacific, financially independent millennials are also residing with their parents, giving them more purchasing power. The preference of millennials to spend more money on leisure activities in countries like China and India is anticipated to have an impact on the region's craft spirit market.

During the forecast period, the global mezcal market is anticipated to grow moderately in the LAMEA region. The popularity of mezcal among South African drinkers has been steadily increasing in South Africa.

Key Highlights

was valued at USD 338 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 2115 million by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023-2031). Based on type , the global mezcal market is bifurcated into joven, reposado, and anejo. The reposado segment is the highest contributor to the market.

, the global mezcal market is bifurcated into joven, reposado, and anejo. The reposado segment is the highest contributor to the market. Based on product , the global mezcal market is bifurcated into whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, brandy, liqueur, and others. The whiskey segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

, the global mezcal market is bifurcated into whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, brandy, liqueur, and others. The whiskey segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on sales channels , the global mezcal market is bifurcated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and e-commerce. The supermarket segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

, the global mezcal market is bifurcated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and e-commerce. The supermarket segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. North America region is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The global mezcal market's major key players are

Rey Campero

El Silencio Holdings INC

Los Amantes Mezcal S.A. de C.V

Lágrimas de Dolores

Gem & Bolt LLC

Mezcal Vago

Pernod Ricard

Ilegal Mezcals

Diageo PLC and William Grant & Sons Ltd.

Fidencio Mezcal





Global Mezcal Market: Segmentation

By Type

Joven

Reposado

Anejo

By Product

Whiskey

Vodka

Gin

Rum

Brandy

By Sales Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In January 2022 , Diageo PLC acquired the mezcal union by acquiring Casa UM. One of the top brands for making mezcal is Mezcal Union. In order to grow its mezcal drink business, the company used this acquisition.

, Diageo PLC acquired the mezcal union by acquiring Casa UM. One of the top brands for making mezcal is Mezcal Union. In order to grow its mezcal drink business, the company used this acquisition. In April 2021, Madre Mezcal raised USD 3 million to initiate the growth strategy for new products and markets.





