Walter P Moore Announces Healthcare Leadership Appointment

Balram Gupta designated as West Coast Healthcare Market Leader

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International engineering firm Walter P Moore announces the addition of Balram Gupta, Ph.D., SE as Healthcare Market Leader – West Coast in the firm’s Los Angeles-based Structural Group. Gupta is an industry leader in seismic retrofit work in the California healthcare market.



“Balram has extensive experience with HCAI regulations and has proven throughout his storied career that he is highly proficient in successfully delivering healthcare projects. He is an excellent choice for this position, and we are excited for him to excel in this leadership role,” says Kurt Young, Walter P Moore’s Healthcare Market Leader.



Gupta is a Senior Principal at the firm with more than three decades of experience in structural engineering, seismic design of new buildings, and seismic evaluations/upgrades of existing hospital buildings for compliance with SB-1953 regulations. He is an expert at addressing technical challenges, strategic thinking, writing proposals, managing a team of engineers, overseeing project budgets/schedules, project delivery, and interfacing with clients. He has a proven track record of saving owners money and has great working relationships with HCAI engineers including Barlow Respiratory Hospital, Alta Hospital System, KPC, and many others.



Additionally, Gupta brings structural engineering expertise across a wide range of market sectors including healthcare, commercial, education, and residential. He is particularly adept at business development, strategizing project pursuits, managing team financials, and providing team and technical leadership.



“Balram Gupta is an important and transformative hire for Walter P Moore, expanding our presence on the West Coast, helping us further achieve our goal of having a truly national healthcare practice,” says Dilip Choudhuri, President and CEO.



About Walter P Moore / www.walterpmoore.com

Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, technology consulting, and construction engineering services, they design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Walter P Moore‘s 700+ professionals work across 23 U.S. offices and six international locations.

Editor’s Note: There is no period after the ‘P’ in Walter P Moore.

