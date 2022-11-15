HyperTrack Strengthens Last Mile Logistics Solution with New Capabilities to Improve Order Fulfillment Accuracy

New BuilderX Capabilities Include Order Lifecycle API and Order Score

HyperTrack , the leader in logistics APIs, today announced new features to its BuilderX platform, including Order Lifecycle API and Order Score capabilities that improve fulfillment accuracy and streamline operations for developers building logistics solutions.



“At HyperTrack, we are committed to continually innovating and enhancing our product offering to provide the most efficient and comprehensive logistics solution to our customers,” said Kashyap Deorah, founder and CEO of HyperTrack. “While traditional order fulfillment lifecycles require multiple calls to cloud, mobile, and mapping services, HyperTrack eliminates the need to stitch these services together by offering a single API that automatically identifies ways to improve efficiency while providing the most efficient planning, assignment and tracking for every step of the order lifecycle.”

Improve Fulfillment Accuracy with Same-Day Order Automation

With the new Order Lifecycle API from HyperTrack, developers can seamlessly combine the planning, assigning, and tracking stages of the order lifecycle into one API for on-demand, same-day, and future fulfillment capabilities. The single API integrates HyperTrack’s best in class planning and tracking capabilities into one interface, enabling teams to batch and sequence on-demand and same-day orders for more accurate order fulfillment. With a single point of integration for the entire order lifecycle, logistics teams can automatically provide the most accurate fulfillment time frame to their customers while improving the ability to forecast and plan for growth with simple, per-order pricing.

Measure Order Fulfillment Performance with Order Score

Last mile logistics teams today lack access to data that explains why orders are not fulfilled on time and what steps can be taken to improve efficiency moving forward. With HyperTrack’s new Order Score feature, operations teams receive a rating that’s based on a comprehensive range of parameters measuring overall fulfillment performance while identifying actionable areas of improvement. The score is calculated based on four key components:

Route efficiency - whether the driver took the most efficient route and if there was any idle time en route to fulfillment.

- whether the driver reached the destination and completed the order on time. Address accuracy - whether orders are fulfilled at the specified order destination, helping to improve end customer address locations using ground truth fulfillment data.

Industry Leaders Gather for Logistics + Tech Summit, November 15-16

HyperTrack is enabling the next generation of logistics technology with the inaugural Logistics + Tech Summit , a virtual event on November 15-16, 2022 with over 1,500 attendees from 80 countries who are developing technology for gig work, field service, sales and on-demand delivery. The agenda includes speakers from leading organizations including Kroger, Shipt (part of Target), iFIT (parent of NordicTrack), Jobox, Gigable, W Energy, and Groundworks among many others. The virtual conference takes place November 15-16 and features keynotes from industry leaders as well as executive roundtables, case studies, and hands-on workshops with certification opportunities. Register for the event here .

About HyperTrack

HyperTrack is the #1 API platform for logistics tech builders who are developing technology for last mile fulfillment use cases. Our APIs for order planning, assignment, tracking, and verification learn from ground truth data to improve operational KPIs including job completion rate, workforce reliability, productivity and on-time delivery. Customers across all inhabited continents use HyperTrack’s comprehensive suite of APIs, SDKs, and webhooks. For more information, visit www.hypertrack.com .