Hall’s Beer Cheese Announces Expansion Into Florida and Georgia with Circle K Stores
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hall’s Beer Cheese LLC, the Kentucky based dips and spreads brand recognized as a leader in the specialty dairy category, will now be available to consumers in major Florida and Georgia markets through convenience store giant Circle K. The announcement comes on the heels of the Brand’s recent acquisition of regional spread manufacturer Larry Mac’s, resulting in an expanding product portfolio of Hall’s varieties available to retailers.
With a recipe that dates to the 30’s, Hall’s is considered the “original” beer cheese that launched the spread category, dominating sales and brand awareness. Available at Liquor Barn, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Walmart, Costco, Total Wine and a recent expansion well into the Midwest and northern U.S. market with Hy-Vee, the Circe K announcement represents the first partnership with a national convenient store retailer for the Brand.
“Circle K consumers are some of the most loyal in the retail ecosystem, confident in the Company’s ability to identify in demand products that exceed in quality. We are thrilled to join the impressive list of consumer brands available on Circle K shelves, particularly for our fans in Florida and Georgia who have long relied on our online sales operation. Our customers in these markets have patiently been waiting for a brick-and-mortar opportunity to snap up Hall’s in their area – the wait is officially over.” - Kit Crase, Owner of Hall’s Beer Cheese
About Hall’s Beer Cheese: What started as a spicy appetizer enjoyed by Central Kentuckians dining by the Kentucky River has developed into an internationally recognized brand. With earned placements in national publications like Taste of the South, Southern Living, The Wall Street Journal, Food Network, and VinePair, Hall’s enjoys a wide geography of fans and is viewed by the industry as the pioneer for this consumable goods category.
The unique flavor of Hall’s Beer Cheese begins with aged Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese and finishes with a bit of spice that provides the “snap” to Hall’s Snappy Beer Cheese. The expanding suite of products from America’s best-selling beer cheese includes Benedictine, Savory Pimento, and Hot-n-Snappy, a snappier variety of the Original. Hall’s spreads can be found on shelves at: Kroger, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, Liquor Barn, Hy-Vee, Total Wine and beercheese.com.
Niki Dec
With a recipe that dates to the 30’s, Hall’s is considered the “original” beer cheese that launched the spread category, dominating sales and brand awareness. Available at Liquor Barn, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Walmart, Costco, Total Wine and a recent expansion well into the Midwest and northern U.S. market with Hy-Vee, the Circe K announcement represents the first partnership with a national convenient store retailer for the Brand.
“Circle K consumers are some of the most loyal in the retail ecosystem, confident in the Company’s ability to identify in demand products that exceed in quality. We are thrilled to join the impressive list of consumer brands available on Circle K shelves, particularly for our fans in Florida and Georgia who have long relied on our online sales operation. Our customers in these markets have patiently been waiting for a brick-and-mortar opportunity to snap up Hall’s in their area – the wait is officially over.” - Kit Crase, Owner of Hall’s Beer Cheese
About Hall’s Beer Cheese: What started as a spicy appetizer enjoyed by Central Kentuckians dining by the Kentucky River has developed into an internationally recognized brand. With earned placements in national publications like Taste of the South, Southern Living, The Wall Street Journal, Food Network, and VinePair, Hall’s enjoys a wide geography of fans and is viewed by the industry as the pioneer for this consumable goods category.
The unique flavor of Hall’s Beer Cheese begins with aged Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese and finishes with a bit of spice that provides the “snap” to Hall’s Snappy Beer Cheese. The expanding suite of products from America’s best-selling beer cheese includes Benedictine, Savory Pimento, and Hot-n-Snappy, a snappier variety of the Original. Hall’s spreads can be found on shelves at: Kroger, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, Liquor Barn, Hy-Vee, Total Wine and beercheese.com.
Niki Dec
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-859-1513
email us here