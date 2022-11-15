The Caretaker of Crabtown: One Local Resident is Committed to Sharing the Love
Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness. Kindness in giving creates love.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lao Tzu said “Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness. Kindness in giving creates love.” Michael McDevitt is the person Lao was referring to. For years the Annapolis-based businessman has quietly gone about his noble deeds of making things better for his neighborhood. The fit and energetic founder of Tandem Legal Growth Group and White Oak Hospitality embodies the giving spirit; he is always willing to make life just a litter better for those in his hometown.
“Michael’s passion is unyielding” jokes a friend and colleague. “A couple of years ago I drove through his neighborhood and noticed a man in the distance putting up Christmas decorations.” “He wasn’t decorating a house; he was decorating the neighborhood!” “Of course, it was Michael – and knowing him - he didn’t ask for a dime from anyone else.” According to McDevitt’s friends and neighbors, he loves Christmas…and any holiday for that matter. “If you celebrate it, he will help you decorate for it,” said a neighbor. “Any chance to spread cheer, Mike is usually leading the charge.”
And it doesn’t stop with just the holidays, McDevitt will show up for any project that requires a hammer, shovel, trash bags, or even thumbtacks. He has organized several neighborhood and community clean-up projects, helped local service members transition to civilian life, and coached youth sports when no one else would volunteer. No project is too big or too small – and – his efforts are not constrained by the geographic boundaries that border Annapolis. McDevitt has helped at-risk children in Baltimore City, provided free food and vitamins to those in need, and developed nutritional and exercise plans for those battling illness.
Mike understands the importance of giving back, it is who he is as a person. He enjoys the sense of accomplishment that comes from seeing people come together as a community and solve local problems. Mike emphatically believes that we are stronger, safer, and happier as a community when we work together. “This is the type of world I want to live in, and the type of world I want my kids to grow up in: I’m proud to do my part to make that happen.”
McDevitt is a long-time Maryland resident, and his business associations range from Tandem Legal Growth, White Oak Hospitality, Terra’s Kitchen and Tessemae’s.
