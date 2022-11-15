Tecogen Exhibiting at MJBizCon in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, MA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce they will be exhibiting at the 11th Annual MJBizCon Exposition in Las Vegas on November 16-18, 2022. Tecogen sales engineers will be on hand in Booth 8158 meeting with new and existing customers to learn more about how Tecogen equipment can provide substantial cost savings and greenhouse gas benefits for controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities, and how new investment tax credits can offset upwards of 40% of the capital costs of Tecogen equipment.

MJBizCon is one of the largest cannabis industry events in the country with over 35,000 executives, cultivators, developers and investors attending. With additional states including Maryland and Missouri recently approving recreational cannabis, Tecogen expects sustained demand for its products for use by CEA facilities cultivating cannabis. The Tecogen booth will highlight the significant operational cost savings and greenhouse gas (GHG) benefits of Tecogen products, as well as the benefits of controlled CO2 injection of the clean exhaust stream to increase plant yields.

“This is our fifth year participating in MJBizCon which has historically led to many projects for Tecogen equipment,” commented Stephen Lafaille, Vice President of Business Development at Tecogen. “Although the exposition is focused on cannabis, the engineering and investment communities that support cannabis cultivation facilities have the same or similar needs relating to infrastructure, operational cost savings, GHG reduction, tax credits, and resiliency to electric grid constraints in developing CEA facilities targeting food crops. We look forward to meeting with industry professionals at MJBizCon and identifying additional opportunities for our products in the CEA space both for cannabis cultivation as well as the production of food crops.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains high efficiency and ultra-clean cogeneration products, including combined heat and power systems, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial applications. The company’s cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce customers’ carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,150 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen’s InVerde cogeneration systems exceeds 5 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

