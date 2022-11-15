Konica Minolta Partners with Elastic Path to Launch B2B Digital Commerce Platform

New eShop will Improve Customer Experience, Increase Revenue Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has partnered with Elastic Path to transform its B2B commerce experience. Elastic Path is the creator and leader of the Composable Commerce Movement, an approach that enables business and technology teams to bring their brands’ unique digital vision to life. This is accomplished by launching and continuously optimizing digital commerce experiences that leverage multiple best-of-breed vendors composed together in a complete, business-ready solution.

Purchasing technology can often have a high level of complex business configurations that historically required one-to-one communication, creating a barrier for buyers. This new alliance has enabled Konica Minolta to create a frictionless buying experience for customers and expand its potential customer base. With the company’s new digital channel, buyers can evaluate what they need to purchase with easy-to-navigate bundles and add-on services.

By offering innovative product experiences with EP Product Experience Manager (PXM), Konica Minolta can improve its customer experience while growing its business through this new, digital revenue stream. In addition to utilizing Elastic Path Commerce Cloud, Konica Minolta is using EP Payments to facilitate a seamless checkout experience and ease of expansion into new regions.

“Elastic Path is an outstanding partner, providing expert guidance for successfully implementing and optimizing a multi-vendor approach to our eCommerce offering,” said Velinda Cox, Senior Vice President, eCommerce, Konica Minolta. “Applying their Composable Commerce technique to our digital ecosystem will provide us with a high level of flexibility to continue to innovate and meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Visit Konica Minolta’s eShop here or navigate from the company’s website.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Elastic Path

Elastic Path is the company powering mission-critical digital commerce for the world's leading brands, such as Intuit, Pella, Deckers Brands, T-Mobile, and over 250 other leading brands. As relentless innovators, Elastic Path pioneered the Headless Commerce space in 2011 and spearheaded Composable Commerce in 2020. Elastic Path provides industry-leading headless commerce solutions for digitally-driven brands to rapidly build, deploy, and continuously optimize highly differentiated commerce experiences. Elastic Path is a global company with offices in Boston, Newcastle, Reading, Toronto, and Vancouver.

