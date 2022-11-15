RedTeam Software Ranked as an Industry Leader by Multiple Prominent Publications

The growing company and its head software engineer placed on distinguished lists for achievements in technology solutions for contractors and in the software industry.

Orlando, FL, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam Software recently received several recognitions from well-respected business and industry publications, affirming the company's position as one of the leading providers of technology solutions for the construction industry.

The Software Report has named RedTeam’s Director of Software Engineering, Carmen Christina Snyder, to its list of Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2022. This annual list honors some of the most accomplished women across the software industry. Snyder joined RedTeam in 2008 and has been integral in developing the complex technology to enable product integrations, solution enhancements and implementation of the high-security compliance features offered with RedTeam’s solutions. Her work at RedTeam Software has positively impacted efficiency, safety, productivity, and security in the construction management field.

In addition, both Forbes Advisor and Construction Executive have included RedTeam Software and its construction solutions on multiple annual lists of the industry’s premium technology providers this year.

RedTeam Flex, RedTeam Go and FieldLens by RedTeam have all been named to Construction Executive’s 2022 Top Construction Technology Firms™ list in four different categories. RedTeam Software was also named Best for Bid Management on the Forbes Advisor list of Best Construction Accounting Software of 2022 and Best for Customer Satisfaction on its Best Construction Estimating Software of 2022 list.

“This recognition from experts in our industry reflects RedTeam’s commitment to delivering real-world results for contractors,” said Jim Atkinson, CEO of RedTeam Software. “RedTeam enables project teams of all sizes to communicate and effectively manage projects throughout their life cycle. Our mission is to build great software so construction professionals can build great things. Carmen Christina Snyder has been an outstanding leader at RedTeam for many years and continues to work hard and inspire her teams to bring this mission to life for our clients.”

Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights and other business information regarding the software sector. The list of Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2022 is based on demonstrated leadership capabilities, career track record, and quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry.

Construction Executive’s annual list of Top Construction Technology Firms™ highlights innovative construction technology solutions that help businesses improve productivity, enhance safety, increase profitability, and streamline operations. The list appears in a special print edition of Construction Executive, the official national publication of Associated Builders and Contractors, and online.

The Forbes Advisor Best Construction Accounting Software and Best Construction Estimating Software lists are based on independent research conducted by the Forbes Advisor editorial staff.

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software is a growing construction management software company built by contractors who understand the day-to-day challenges of commercial construction. The company’s cloud-based solutions feature products ranging from field-management software to enterprise-level workflow, communication, collaboration, and construction management. The solutions include:

RedTeam Go: Software designed to help simplify, automate, and standardize workflow for small to mid-size contractors

Fieldlens by RedTeam: Dynamic jobsite collaboration software that facilitates effective, real-time collaboration among field, office, and trade partners, at any time from any location.

RedTeam Flex: Highly customizable construction management software that connects to popular business platforms for integrated project and financial management.

RedTeam Software also appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States in 2020 and 2021. Over 500,000 users worldwide manage a collective $25 billion commercial construction work with RedTeam Software. For more information, visit RedTeam.com.

