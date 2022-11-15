Pharmaceutics International Inc. (Pii) Promotes Devan Patel to Oversee Business Operations; Reorganizes to Improve Client Support

Devan Patel is promoted to VP of Business Operations

/EIN News/ -- Hunt Valley, MD, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) has been promoted Devan Patel to Vice President – Client Services, where he will oversee Pii’s Business Operations & Program Management functions. He previously served as Pii’s Senior Director, Project Management, since 2012. In that role, Devan played a key role in Pii’s development and commercial programs for orals and injectables.

“Over the years, Devan has used his knowledge and technical skills to play a vital role for the Operations team,” said John Fowler, President and CEO of Pii. “He continually delivers positive, outcomes-focused experiences for our client partners.”

Supporting Devan in his expanded role is Sara Frederick, who has joined Pii as Senior Director of Business Operations. Reporting to Sara will be Jori Golden, Manager, Contracts and Pricing within the Business Operations team.

“This reorganization will enable Pii to better respond to our client’s needs more effectively,” said Fowler.

Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii) is a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a passion for solving problems. Pii’s Hunt Valley, Maryland campus includes 70 manufacturing suites with four integrated aseptic filling lines delivering quality, safety, and efficiency. Our professionals have extensive experience with small and large molecule compounds, developing and manufacturing complex parenteral drugs, extended-release formulations, non-aqueous injectable drug products, and lyophilization. Learn more at www.pharm-int.com

