Perform[cb] Named Highest-Level Agency Partner by impact.com

Leading the affiliate industry since 2002, Perform[cb] has been named a Diamond Agency Partner by impact.com, the highest tier of the company's new Agency Partner Program.

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perform[cb], leading affiliate management agency, was recently selected as a Diamond Agency Partner, the top tier for impact.com's new Agency Partner Program. Being just one of five North American agencies to earn Diamond status, this recognition reinforces Perform[cb]'s mission of providing clients with exceptional service, custom-built strategy, industry expertise, and proprietary anti-fraud technology needed to position their brand for success.

"We could not be more proud to have been recognized as a Diamond Partner with impact.com. Their partnership platform has always gone above and beyond for our clients, providing the tracking tools their programs need to thrive, and the technology capabilities we need to continue executing strategic optimizations," says Craig McGlynn, Managing Director and EVP of Agency. "As we look to the future, our agency team is eager to begin harnessing the benefits of impact.com's Agency Partner Program in order to innovate and elevate the custom solutions we deliver for our clients."

Impact.com is the world's leading partnership management platform, creating its newly launched global Agency Partner Program as a way to deepen agency relationships and foster growth for mutual customers and the industry at large. The Agency Partner Program is comprised of four tiers - Partner, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. Agencies are tiered based on their performance across dozens of metrics in several categories, including mutual business, commitment to the impact.com ecosystem, and overall quality.

"impact.com has been working with Perform[cb] ever since the Ignite OPM days, and our partnership has only grown stronger over the years. We are thrilled to name Perform[cb] a Diamond-Level Partner in our Agency Partner Program," said Yonatan Dotan, Vice President of Agency Solutions at impact.com. "Committed to pushing this industry to new heights every day, we're eager to see what the future holds for this agency team and their client's successes."

Formerly known as Ignite OPM, Perform[cb]'s agency services division is committed to providing clients with a diverse, scalable, and customizable affiliate program strategy specific to their business needs. With a custom playbook of unique growth-hacking tactics, 24/7 in-house compliance, a curated partner marketplace, and expertise across all top tracking platforms, including impact.com, Perform[cb]'s affiliate management team positions brands for ROAS success. Learn more about Perform[cb]'s affiliate program management services.

About Perform[cb]

Recognized as the #1 Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) Network since 2015, and an award-winning Affiliate Management Agency, Perform[cb] is a distinguished leader within the outcome-based marketing industry. Founded as Clickbooth in 2002, Perform[cb] experienced exponential organic growth allowing the company to complete a series of strategic acquisitions; each providing unique outcome-based marketing solutions for modern marketers and publisher partners.

The Perform[cb] Outcome Engine is the world's first full-funnel digital customer generation tool kit for advertisers. Completely reinventing the way advertisers acquire customers, the Outcome Engine integrates a supremely intelligent customer acquisition platform (CAP) with a broad range of expert services and a highly curated marketplace. The solution provides the strategies, data, and insights marketers need to make the quickest, most-informed decisions about their advertising budget. By generating "always-on" ROAS, this groundbreaking methodology, underpinned by patented technology, has changed the landscape of digital marketing forever.

Brands like Walmart, LendingTree, FanDuel, and Capital One have leveraged the Outcome Engine to grow their customer base and lifetime value at scale. Through the innovation of the Outcome Engine, they've created an environment that puts brand safety and ROAS at the forefront, giving marketers unprecedented transparency and control. Marketers can expect personalized strategy and account support, hundreds of at-their-fingertips features, rich, customizable widgets, and dynamic reporting.

Perform[cb]'s "Think Bigger" vision is of a future in which all marketers are empowered to maximize the ROI of their advertising dollars by paying only for high-quality customer outcomes.

For more information, visit performcb.com.

