PMC Joins Partnership With LiMAP

/EIN News/ -- DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Production Modeling Corporation (PMC) is pleased to announce its new/strategic partnership with LiMAP, LTD (LiMAP). Both operate in the Reality Capture/Digital Twin & Mapping Domain, providing leading-edge Smart Cities Solutions.

PMC uses Dynamic 3D Simulation, Building Information Modeling (BIM), LiDAR, Photogrammetry, and GIS expertise in the North American and India markets. This will harmonize with LiMAP's mobile scanning, photogrammetry, and geodesy practices in the European market.

"We believe that working together with PMC we will be able to provide more flexible and innovative services to our clients. No doubt that LiMAP with PMC is a much stronger team that will result in new services for Road and Railway industries," said the CEO of LiMAP, Arminas Mačiulis.

LiMAP is a Mobile Mapping company that provides Topographical Planning Solutions with the use of high-end modern Laser Scanning techniques coupled with traditional Geodesy and Surveying. Operating in Europe and employing specialists from 45 countries, LiMAP scans thousands of kilometers of road per year, bringing a vast amount of knowledge to the partnership.

PMC is a leading provider in Dynamic Simulation in Architecture and Manufacturing, Digital Twin, Reality Capture, Building Information Modeling, and Lean Manufacturing solutions. Known for skillful execution in the U.S., Canada, India, Sweden, and Mexico markets, they are at the forefront of the industry, creating solutions and navigating evolving customer demands.

"Today's Digital Twin applications for Smart Cities and Manufacturing, AEC and other industries have shown the benefits of Laser Scanning and 3D Intelligent Modeling, especially when they are coupled with IoT, Industry 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence (AI) methods. PMC's partnership with LiMAP will provide our customers a more comprehensive set of innovative solutions," said the University of Michigan Professor and President of PMC, Dr. Onur Ulgen.

The alliance between PMC and LIMAP will enable better market access both in Europe & North America, allowing for enhanced technology competencies. This partnership positions the pair to create a globalized resource pool that facilitates collaboration between niche technology experts internationally.

