CityFALCON launches Real-time Insider Transactions Tool with Visuals and API
EINPresswire.com/ -- London and Malta based fintech CityFALCON has developed a new product bringing its users more knowledge about their assets and portfolios. With the Insider Transactions tool, CityFALCON users can better access and analyse the way company insiders buy/sell stocks and exercise options as the data is processed from regulators in real-time.
CityFALCON’s Insider Transactions tool aggregates reportable insider data from 5 million filings (at the time of publication), dating back to 1996, and, apart from structuring the data, the feature delivers related analytics, insights, and visualisations. Retail users can avail of these on CityFALCON’s web and mobile platforms, while enterprise and fintech clients can use its Enterprise API. Check out the insider transactions for Tesla.
The web and API due diligence tool allows the user to get the number of sells, buys, and exercised stock options for different periods, further broken down for each insider of a company. The transactions are visualised on graphs with average open-market stock prices and important comparison metrics, like the average selling/buying price of these aggregated transactions for different periods.
CityFALCON will be launching similar information for key people, such as the famous insiders Elon Musk or Sergey Brin, and CityFALCON watchlists will allow users to follow a full portfolio in one place. Moreover, insider activity comparisons will be available between companies, for tracking industry and corporate trends.
The initiative behind the development of this innovative solution is to help small investors narrow the informational disadvantage they have in the stock market. This comes in line with CityFALCON’s mission to democratise access to information in the financial markets, where incumbents charge unaffordable fees, locking out retail investors/traders, SMEs, and even departments at big companies.
Couple the Insider Transactions data with CityFALCON’s news, sentiment, AI-surfaced key headlines, and other content, and you get a one-stop-shop financial platform for individuals and enterprises. The CityFALCON team are pleased to see the new tool enriching the platform’s ecosystem, and they continue to construct an affordable platform on their multi-year research and development efforts.
More details and two case studies on the company blog.
ABOUT CITYFALCON
Using AI and Big Data, CityFALCON personalises content feeds from thousands of financial sources with one paid subscription like Spotify does for music. Clients receive curated and personalised content, analytics, and insights via web, mobile, and Financial News and Content API.
Note that the Insider Transactions tool is still in Beta, and the retrieval of data from filings is an ongoing process. Please always verify accuracy and completeness before making investment and trading decisions.
Ruzbeh Bacha
Insider Transactions Activity for Your Stocks