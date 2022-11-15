15th NA’s fourth session hailed a success

VIETNAM, November 15 - HÀ NỘI — The fourth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) concluded in Hà Nội on Tuesday after 21 working days.

Closing the session, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said that after 21 days of work, the 4th session of the 15th National Assembly completed the planned programme.

On the last day of the session, lawmakers adopted a number of important bills and resolutions including the Law on Anti-Money Laundering (revised); the resolution on the regulations of NA sessions (revised); the resolution on the pilot application of special mechanisms and policies for the development of Buôn Ma Thuột City of Đắk Lắk Province; the resolution on auctions of automobile number plates; the resolution on stepping up the implementation of policies and laws on thrift and wastefulness prevention; the resolution on the question-and-answer activities of the 15th NA’s fourth session; and the resolution of the 15th NA’s fourth session.

On Tuesday, the legislators discussed the draft Bidding Law (revised).

Following and promoting the good success of the 6th conference of the 13th Central Committee of the Party, the NA upheld the sense of responsibility, concentrated efforts and intelligence to solve a large, important workload with high consensus, Huệ said.

He said that NA deputies spoke 1,841 times in seven group discussion sessions while 621 deputies registered to speak, 508 speeches were delivered and 26 debates held; 345 deputies registered to raise questions and 149 deputies raised questions, 22 debated at the question-and-answer session.

The NA voted to pass six laws, 12 thematic resolutions and the General Resolution of the Session. The legislators discussed the absorption, revision and opinions on eight bills and resolutions on other important contents.

After reviewing major work during the fourth session of the 15th NA, the NA chairman Huệ asked voters, people, organisations, and People’s Councils at all levels to join the NA supervising the implementation of resolutions and Government commitments.

“The joint efforts would create a strong motivation to accompany, boost and implement Party, State and Government’s policies effectively,” he said.

Huệ said the 4th session of the 15th National Assembly was successful.

“The National Assembly recognises and highly appreciates the determination and efforts of agencies of the National Assembly, the Government, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy and other agencies, as well as concerned organisations that closely coordinated and carefully prepared for the meeting,” he said.

Although there were certain adjustments to the programme, it still ensured flexibility and efficiency in administration and successful implementation of the session's agenda with high consensus over a shorter time than previous meetings.

“The 6th conference of the 13th Central Committee of the Party has requested to focus on implementing important guidelines and tasks to continue building and perfecting the socialist rule of law state in Việt Nam. Of that, the need to continue to renovate the organisation and operation of the National Assembly is emphasised,” Huệ said, adding that the direction was thoroughly grasped, spread and reflected through NA activities, its agencies and every deputy at this session.

Huệ said that he believed that under the shrewd leadership of the Party, the support and supervision of voters and the coordination of the President, the Government, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy and relevant agencies and organisations, the National Assembly would perform better, and be more democratic, creative, drastic and practical, making worthy contributions to the cause of national construction, development and defence. — VNS