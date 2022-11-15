UniFarm integrates TransFi to give a passive income experience for its users
EINPresswire.com/ -- After the successful integration of Onmeta where users can buy $UFARM tokens and stake on the UniFarm platform with INR, UniFarm is excited to announce another integration with TransFi-A Web3.0 payments simplified for the next billion users. The initiative aims to provide users with a seamless experience of earning passive income by staking at UniFarm. (UniFarm DApp)
Towards the initiative of facilitating widespread adoption of Web3.0, UniFarm has boarded TransFi which allows users to purchase tokens without even leaving the platform. Earlier, the users had to navigate across several crypto transactions to buy the $UFARM tokens and stake them at UniFarm.
The integration of TransFi will help users from 160+ countries from Asia, Europe, Oceania, North America, South America, Africa, and the United States of America regions.
Here are a few easy steps-
Go to the UniFarm DApp.
Select the UniFarm cohort where you want to stake your $UFARM tokens.
Click the Buy UFARM button and buy $UFARM tokens using your fiat money.
No more steps. Just go stake your tokens.
On this partnership, Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO, and Founder, UniFarm and Oropocket, said “While the fiat transactions on UniFarm DApp in association with Transfi enables fiat-based transactions to the users of 160+ countries to buy $UFARM tokens, Therefore, staking at UniFarm is definitely going to be much more accessible to a variety of users from all financial backgrounds across these countries. This will help onboard Web2 users to try their hands on a Web3 experience and promote the use cases of Web3 applications. So, it can be said that UniFarm is right on track to achieving its vision of Financial Freedom For All.”
About UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking protocol that brings together various DeFi projects in a single space and helps in long-term holdings. The aim is to create a collaborative platform for wealth creation. It has a user base of 12000+ and has farmed with the likes of Matic, MantraDao, Paid Network, Razor, Reef, TVK, etc. It is a one-of-its-kind staking solution that protects its users from token price fluctuations and selling pressure.
