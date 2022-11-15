Massive Bio Launches ‘I Have Cancer’ Campaign
Massive Bio, which uses artificial intelligence to match cancer patients to clinical trials, launches the "I Have Cancer" campaign to raise cancer awareness.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with its mission to improve the lives of cancer patients, Massive Bio aims to raise mass awareness about cancer, cancer treatments, and clinical research with "I Have Cancer," the company's new social media campaign. "I Have Cancer" will focus on the problems experienced by cancer patients and their loved ones while bringing attention to the importance of cancer prevention. The campaign will also provide up-to-date information about oncology clinical trials for cancer patients interested in pursuing innovative new treatments. Massive Bio, based in New York City, uses a proprietary artificial intelligence platform called SYNERGY-AI to match cancer patients to clinical trials.
“This project is very important for society,” says Erkan Terzi, Global Marketing Vice President for Massive Bio and one of the architects of the “I Have Cancer” campaign. “We have cancer awareness, but the problem is how much we understand cancer and cancer patients. Millions of people die from cancer every year, and everyone is at risk of getting cancer. With this project, we want to raise cancer awareness, show how we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, and provide information about cancer treatments.”
”Over the past year, Massive Bio has made significant progress in achieving multiple clinical and patient engagement advances,” adds Cagatay Culcuoglu, Massive Bio’s co-founder, chief technology officer, and chief operating officer. “Clinical milestones include building our network of oncology clinical trial enrollment opportunities in Europe and South America, as well as working with physicians, pharmaceutical and genomics testing providers, and hospitals. We expanded patient-engagement activities through our work with patient advocacy groups, webinars, and the publication of Massive Bio magazine, which keeps readers informed about the latest news in cancer research and clinical trials. Now with the ‘I Have Cancer’ campaign, we aim to be the voice of unheard patients and caregivers who need support and want to share their experiences and ideas to build a better future for the next generations. As an organization, we are focused on and specialize in oncology, hematology, and rare diseases. We have accumulated hundreds of years of know-how through our multidisciplinary team and we strive to innovate new ways of creating awareness about access to preventive medicine, the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, drug development and availability, data sharing, and interoperability through the journey of patients and their caregivers."
The "I Have Cancer" campaign, which will launch in November with posts on Massive Bio's social media channels, will emphasize the theme that cancer patients are not alone. The importance of cancer foundations and associations will also be highlighted in the campaign, carried out simultaneously on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. The campaign will use the hashtags #ihavecancer, #cancerawareness and #massivebio to help cancer patients and their supporters make their voices heard. The campaign will continue until the end of May. Detailed information about the campaign can be found on the Massive Bio website.
About Massive Bio
Massive Bio’s mission is to provide access to clinical trials for cancer patients worldwide, regardless of where they live or their financial circumstances. Founded in New York City in 2015, Massive Bio solves bottlenecks in recruiting patients for clinical trials with a unique technology-enabled service and big data platform. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks with a focus on improving the lives of cancer patients and provides oncology-specific data-driven patient recruitment, site selection, and AI-based trial pre-screening services.
Media Contact
Merve Sahin
msahin@massivebio.com
Merve Sahin
Massive Bio
+90 533 564 99 65
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other