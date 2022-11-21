Acanva Home Announces Incredible Black Friday Sales Discounts

The design-centric homeware brand is offering customers its largest discounts yet, all exclusively through Acanva’s online store

CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acanva Co. – the new homeware brand on a mission to unite communities around a contemporary, minimalist lifestyle – is proud to announce exciting and unprecedented Black Friday sales discounts.

To celebrate Black Friday, Acanva is offering the public its most massive discounts yet. On November 25, customers will be able to enjoy $500 off all orders, which is inclusive of an upgrade to white glove service (worth $220) and a $280 product discount.

“We believe that excellent craftsmanship should be accessible and affordable to everyone,” commented Elyn-Aisin Lim, Brand and Marketing Manager at Acanva. “Black Friday is a sales event during which so many people are looking to elevate their living spaces and upgrade furniture, so we hope they will discover that they don’t have to compromise on quality, elegance, or ethical consumption when shopping with Acanva.”

Added Lim, “In the months since we have launched the brand, we have been delighted to see so many of our premium, high quality furniture pieces find new homes.”

To learn more about Acanva or to sign up for its mailing list to be the first to know about future sales opportunities, visit www.acanva.com.

About Acanva

Acanva is a design-centric homeware lifestyle brand that is driven by a vision to bring new perspectives to modern contemporary and minimalist design across their furniture and homeware products.

To learn more about Acanva, or to sign up for their mailing list, click here.

Acanva Home Announces Incredible Black Friday Sales Discounts

