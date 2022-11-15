Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market; High demand from North America

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing healthcare expenditure and deployment of more advanced technologies in medical procedures

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Market Intelligence Report provides a complete overview of the Augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market along with details on the competitive landscape and profiles of the key players operating in this business. Our analyst team evaluates many other important aspects of the market, including historical market trends, estimated growth rates, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and key market drivers, opportunities, challenges and constraints. Did. The latest research report offers an accurate study of the Augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare industry and highlights key factors such as import/export analysis, production and consumption rates, distribution channels and consumer base in key regions of the global market. This report further explores key facts and figures related to current market conditions and provides an industry-validated database for companies looking to invest in the market. Additionally, the report provides actionable insights that help readers identify key opportunities and challenges faced in the broad competitive landscape of the Augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market. These insights also help formulate lucrative business expansion strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 14.06 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector and use and integration of newer more sophisticated solutions in medical procedures are factors driving augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market revenue growth.

Rising adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare applications can be attributed enhanced ability for healthcare providers and surgeons to provide more effective health services and gain ability to train healthcare personnel more efficiently and effectively are other factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing trend of digitalization and advancements in technologies in the healthcare sector, and ability to extend augmented reality and virtual reality technologies into various other areas of care management such as in cancer treatment and research, in treatment of autism, depression therapy, and virtual reality-based organ models are effective in reducing trauma.

Some key factors hampering augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market include data privacy safety and concerns, lack of skilled professionals, and high cost of equipment. Extreme engagement in screens can cause strain to the eyes. In addition, low performance and lack of capability to deploy advanced technologies in healthcare are other factor hampering market revenue growth.

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CAE Inc., General Electric, Laerdal, EON Reality, Firsthand Technology Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., WorldViz Inc., and VirtaMed AG.

Emergen Research has segmented the global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market on the basis of technology, component, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Augment Reality

Virtual Reality

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Surgery

Training & Education

Behavioral Therapy

Medical Imaging

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic Institute

Others

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

