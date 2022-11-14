Senate Bill 1363 Printer's Number 2018
PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 2018
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1363
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY KANE, FONTANA, KEARNEY, STREET, TARTAGLIONE,
COSTA, BREWSTER, SCHWANK AND CAPPELLETTI, NOVEMBER 14, 2022
REFERRED TO COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, NOVEMBER 14, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Titles 53 (Municipalities Generally) and 66 (Public
Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in
municipal authorities, further providing for purposes and
powers; and, in alternative form of regulation of
telecommunications services, further providing for
definitions, for network modernization plans and for
additional powers and duties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5607(a) of Title 53 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 5607. Purposes and powers.
(a) Scope of projects permitted.--Every authority
incorporated under this chapter shall be a body corporate and
politic and shall be for the purposes of financing working
capital; acquiring, holding, constructing, financing, improving,
maintaining and operating, owning or leasing, either in the
capacity of lessor or lessee, projects of the following kind and
character and providing financing for insurance reserves:
* * *
