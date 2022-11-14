Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,418 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1363 Printer's Number 2018

PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 2018

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1363

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY KANE, FONTANA, KEARNEY, STREET, TARTAGLIONE,

COSTA, BREWSTER, SCHWANK AND CAPPELLETTI, NOVEMBER 14, 2022

REFERRED TO COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, NOVEMBER 14, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Titles 53 (Municipalities Generally) and 66 (Public

Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in

municipal authorities, further providing for purposes and

powers; and, in alternative form of regulation of

telecommunications services, further providing for

definitions, for network modernization plans and for

additional powers and duties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5607(a) of Title 53 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 5607. Purposes and powers.

(a) Scope of projects permitted.--Every authority

incorporated under this chapter shall be a body corporate and

politic and shall be for the purposes of financing working

capital; acquiring, holding, constructing, financing, improving,

maintaining and operating, owning or leasing, either in the

capacity of lessor or lessee, projects of the following kind and

character and providing financing for insurance reserves:

* * *

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

You just read:

Senate Bill 1363 Printer's Number 2018

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.