Senate Bill 1363 Printer's Number 2018

PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 2018

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1363

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY KANE, FONTANA, KEARNEY, STREET, TARTAGLIONE,

COSTA, BREWSTER, SCHWANK AND CAPPELLETTI, NOVEMBER 14, 2022

REFERRED TO COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, NOVEMBER 14, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Titles 53 (Municipalities Generally) and 66 (Public

Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in

municipal authorities, further providing for purposes and

powers; and, in alternative form of regulation of

telecommunications services, further providing for

definitions, for network modernization plans and for

additional powers and duties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5607(a) of Title 53 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 5607. Purposes and powers.

(a) Scope of projects permitted.--Every authority

incorporated under this chapter shall be a body corporate and

politic and shall be for the purposes of financing working

capital; acquiring, holding, constructing, financing, improving,

maintaining and operating, owning or leasing, either in the

capacity of lessor or lessee, projects of the following kind and

character and providing financing for insurance reserves:

* * *

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20