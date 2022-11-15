Metaverse in Automotive Market 2021, Future Demand, Top Key-Players and Growth 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of metaverse technology to create human machine interface, rising number of automobile manufacturers building factories in the metaverse

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Market Intelligence Report provides a complete overview of the Metaverse in Automotive market along with details on the competitive landscape and profiles of the key players operating in this business. Our analyst team evaluates many other important aspects of the market, including historical market trends, estimated growth rates, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and key market drivers, opportunities, challenges and constraints. Did. The latest research report offers an accurate study of the Metaverse in Automotive industry and highlights key factors such as import/export analysis, production and consumption rates, distribution channels and consumer base in key regions of the global market. This report further explores key facts and figures related to current market conditions and provides an industry-validated database for companies looking to invest in the market. Additionally, the report provides actionable insights that help readers identify key opportunities and challenges faced in the broad competitive landscape of the Metaverse in Automotive market. These insights also help formulate lucrative business expansion strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Metaverse is an immersive virtual environment that supports numerous online transactions and is steadily integrating across various end-use industries. Integration of metaverse in the automotive sector has enables streamlining and optimization of supply chain management to a certain extent and is expected to continue to do so over the coming years with rapid advancements in metaverse technologies. Metaverse can allow designers to design and share prototype designs in real-time with other designers across the globe further enabling acceleration of design process and procurement of materials. Increasing use of gaming platforms to design advanced models of cars and in-vehicle entertainment systems, rising investment of major automotive manufacturers to develop their own metaverse to improve consumer experience, and rapid advancements in AR and VR devices are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Hyundai Motor Company

BMW AG

Ferrari S.p.A

Volkswagen AG

Porsche AG

Audi

Holoride

Ford Motor Company

Tesla, Inc.

Epic Games

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in gaming market on the basis of component, technology, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

NFT

Blockchain

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Extended Reality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Advertising

Online Car Purchasing

Designing

In-car Entertainment

Others

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

