Ratikant kanungo A “Messiah” in Covid Era

Mr. Ratikant, a Social worker and Politician from Odisha, has given a new life to almost 10000 people When their families have nothing to eat.

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid has Impacted Odisha with a significant loss in various sectors; many people have lost their lives and family members; almost 10000 died due to covid.

He came like a messiah to them and helped low-income families. He has also provided medical facilities and other necessary items to the families.

When the govt of Odisha failed to provide Food to the Poor laborers then, there was only one name who helped them, and that was Mr. Ratikant kanungo. He provided transport facilities to the migrant workers working outside their Districts and state. He has provided buses to the migrant workers so they can safely reach their homes.

Mr. Ratikant has provided PPE kits and sanitizers to the front-line workers and their families. Ratikant and his Team also helped Police personnel. he has provided N95 masks, gloves, and other safety equipment to the police personnel.

They worked as front-line workers. Mr. Ratikant has given his school Premises to the Govt of Odisha to make them Isolation Centers.

He also runs a real estate company named Shibani Real Estate Pvt Ltd in Odisha, where he has so far provided more than 10 thousand plots and built up shelters for the needy hundreds within an affordable price in Odisha.