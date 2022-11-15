Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Forecast Report Global Analysis, Statistics Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring systems

Market Size – USD 4.31 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.6%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

Between 2021 and 2028, rising diabetes prevalence and rising demand for continuous glucose monitoring systems for better diabetes management are anticipated to promote market revenue growth. Additionally, growing adoption of continuous glucose monitoring devices during clinical investigations will support market revenue growth. The National Center for Biotechnology Information claims that in clinical investigations including gestational diabetes mellitus, continuous glucose monitoring systems beat self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) technologies. Future product adoption will be boosted by the creation of more technologically advanced solutions to control diabetes.

Key Highlights from the Report

• Sensor segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period as sensor, which employs glucose oxidase to monitor glucose levels, is a key component of continuous glucose monitoring systems.

• Adult (>14 years) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period because of the growing geriatric population.

• Hospital segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Growing use of continuous glucose monitoring systems in hospital settings for the detection of blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes mellitus is driving growth of the segment.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market include:

Medtronic plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Echo Therapeutics, Inc., Senseonics Holdings, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics Ltd., GlySens Incorporated, and Ypsomed Holding AG

Emergen Research has segmented global continuous glucose monitoring system on the basis of component, demographics, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Integrated Insulin Pumps

o Transmitters & Receivers

o Sensors

Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Child (≤14 years)

• Adult (>14 years)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Home Healthcare

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Continuous Glucose Monitoring System?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

