Electronic Cash Register Market Share Worth USD 45.13 Billion, Growing adoption of portable electronic cash registers

The Market Intelligence Report provides a complete overview of the Electronic Cash Register market along with details on the competitive landscape and profiles of the key players operating in this business.

electronic cash register market size reached 21.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for electronic cash registers in retail and hospital industries is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Earlier, traditional cash registers were used as the tool for accurate recording of sales transactions from business to customer. They only were used to generate records & issue cash receipts, which depict price of transactions and provide proof of sales between the company and customers. Electronic cash registers offer businesses numerous benefits such as tracking customer transactions & speeding checkout time, functions to record sales, calculate the change, price look-ups facility, and a full-fledged keyboard, mouse, and monitor for increased speed and accuracy. Many electronic cash registers include enhanced software that allows operator to charge correct sales tax with run reports & identify sales by employee. In addition, security is another mentionable parameter that was compromised in the traditional cash registers in many ways, such as inability of fraud detection in a transaction, error in counting and taxation, more chances of miscalculation, and others, which are now evidentially safe and easy through ECR

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Fujitsu Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Sharp Corporation, HP Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Posiflex Technology, Inc., Olivetti SPA, and Forbes Technosys Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electronic cash register market based on type, product, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Stationary

Portable

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Standard Electronic Cash Register

Battery Powered Cash Registers

Portable Cash Registers

Computerized Port Systems

Mobile Port Systems

Cloud-Based Cash Registers

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Retailers

Hotels & Restaurants

Hospitals

Others

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Electronic Cash Register market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Electronic Cash Register market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

