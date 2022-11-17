Ratikant Kanungo Educationist by Heart

Ratikant Kanungo Educationist

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ratikant kanungo is not a new name in Odisha. He has been seen involved in Social Work all around Odisha. He has initiated various projects for the betterment of the education sector, and his schools and colleges are performing well in Odisha. His engineering College got a 100% placement record.

He has assured jobs for every engineering student at his reputed Shibani Institute of technical education (SITE). It is a premier Technical Institution imparting technical education and offering B.Tech courses in several branches, including Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Civil Engineering.

SITE is approved by AICTE, New Delhi, and affiliated with BPUT, Rourkela, Odisha. It has a picturesque, pollution-free, peaceful campus in serene surroundings, very much amenable to pursuing higher learning. The Institute boasts of experienced and competent faculty and staff to look after the academic, extra-academic, and administrative functions.

It has excellent Institutional and instructional infrastructure in the form of well-equipped laboratories, a library, computational teaching aid, 24x7 internet facility. Independent transport facility providing good mobility to students, staff, and faculty. There are separate hostels for boys and girls.The Health Centre at SITE is well equipped.

It has an independent inpatient facility for male and female students. The health center provides quality health care in a comfortable and confidential environment. As efficiency, both mental and physical, is an absolute necessity, it should not only be developed but also maintained.

An efficient guide helps students explore and illuminate their inner strength with the knowledge and guidance of yoga, meditation, etc. The health center is manned by a medical officer and a healthcare assistant to provide excellent medical care to all the students, staff, and faculty free of cost.He has faced various challenges during his social Work and a Shortage of funds, but Due to his hard work and efficiency, he has managed to continue his social work for the people of Odisha.

Mr. Ratikant is Planning to enter the Medical Education sector. He does not want to earn money through the education Premises; His main goal is to provide Quality Education for the youth of Odisha. His Medical Education Plan will take off from his constituency i.e.; Patkura. He has planned to complete Medical College by Mid 2024. His proposed Medical College has an area of 100 acres with a lush green campus