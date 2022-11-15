UniFarm is all set to launch cross-chain SETU Bridge on its platform
-Seamless, efficient, and safe cross-chain bridge, swaps 7chainsNEW DELHI, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniFarm has launched an integrated SETU a cross-chain bridge that is decentralized Cross-Chain EVM compatible. It empowers users to be able to move the token from one blockchain to another blockchain, which brings, even more, ease and accessibility to users.
Crypto bridges allow blockchains to transfer assets among the blockchains they support and are essential for interoperability. The new offerings from UniFarm SETU Bridge align with 7 blockchains include - Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, and Optimism so that users can have a seamless transaction from Blockchain A to Blockchain B. We are also working towards adding more chains.
Salient features of SETU Bridge:
Enables cross-chain transfers of token
Enable users to earn rewards in tokens like Ethereum, bnb, polygon, by adding liquidity
Enables users to take advantage of various chains and eases interoperability when it comes to web3
Blockchain bridges solve this problem by enabling token transfers, smart contracts and data exchange, and other feedback and instructions between two independent platforms. These blockchains mint different coins and operate on different sets of rules; the bridge serves as a neutral zone so users can smoothly switch between one and the other.
Talking about the USP of this multi chain SETU bridge Ms. Tarusha Mittal, COO and Co-Founder, UniFarm said, “SETU is not like any run of the mill bridge in the web3 space, it empowers projects to be able to free up their liquidity, which gets tied up in two or more places, depending on the number of chains that they want their token to be live on, but SETU enables projects to be able to remove their liquidity, and lets users do the same or conversely, keep their liquidity there but also earn a passive income on top of it. It is a win in this bear market and could not have been launched at a better time."
Further, Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO and Founder, UniFarm said, “Each blockchain has its own unique services, its own community, and its own development ecosystem. SETU aims to meet the next level for consumers, users need a fast, secure, inexpensive, and reliable way to exchange value, and data and exercise control between the chains.”
Further, he added, “This integration takes us a step closer to a reality of making decentralized finance easy and accessible for all with UniFarm users. We are continuously doing partnerships with other projects to include support for their tokens on our bridge so that the users don’t need external DApps for bridging and cross-chain swapping”.
How to use SETU Bridge
Open UniFarm website https://unifarm.co/ > go to UniFarm App Launch
The first-time users will have to approve their wallets from Unifarm platform to stake or bridging their tokens
On the left sidebar SETU Bridge is mentioned > there are three options
Bridge your Token- if the user want to bridge the token
Transactions- you can see the transaction that the user has made on Unifarm platforms
Liquidity Pool- if the user wants to un-rewards added liquidity to certain tokens or projects
Before bridging your token>connect your wallet. Unifarm accepts Metamask and Coin-based wallets as well
While bridging your token, the users have to pay the bridge fees to initiate the transaction of the tokens to the other chain
If the user wants to withdraw the token> go to the transactions tab. Click on the recent transaction that you have made and click WITHDRAW TOKENS
Click Liquidity Pool > If you want to add liquidity to the projects > Click ADD LIQIUDITY
The bridge fee collected will be shared with the liquidity providers. Liquidity providers can amplify their rewards by purchasing booster packs
Check your liquidity details > you will get unconfirmed rewards which will convert into confirmed rewards
About UniFarm
UniFarm is a ecosystem enablers, with group farming staking, a launchpad and now a bridge under the umbrella of its brand. It started as one-of-a-kind staking protocol that brings together various DeFi projects in a single space and helps in long-term holdings. The aim is to create a collaborative platform for wealth creation. It has a user base of 12000+ and has farms with the likes of Matic, MantraDao, Paid Network, Razor, Reef, TVK, etc. It is a one-of-its-kind staking solution that protects its users from token price fluctuations and selling pressure.
