Tree Plantation Drive by Ratikanta Kanungo on the occasion of his birthday in Patkura Odisha

Mr. Ratikanta organized a plantation drive at the Shibani Institute of technical education to celebrate his birthday.

BHUVNESHWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Ratikanta organized a plantation drive at the Shibani Institute of technical education to celebrate his birthday. Many dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Ratikanta, along with the staff of Shibani institute, has worked to organize this drive. Over 100 saplings were planted and 40 barrels were provided to protect the plant. Speaking on the Occasion, Mr. Ratikanta, INC leader from Bhadrakh, said, “I am honored to be present here.

The Shibani institute of technical education staff takes care of this area, and we have pledged to make the environs beautiful and green. I thank my team for providing saplings and barrels and making this tree plantation successful.

We hope to receive continuous support from them even in the future” Addressing the gathering, Institute principal Prof. Jyoti prasad Patra said, “I am thankful to Mr. Ratikanta and College staff for giving me this great opportunity.

Tree plantation is very important for the community, and this initiative will go a long way in teaching awareness among the students about environment conservation. Let us all resolve to use only cloth bags and make Bhadrakh a polythene-free zone,” Emphasizing the need to protect and conserve the environment.

The Shibani group has always protected and conserved the environment. We propagate sustainable ways in all our business practices. I am happy to see the high enthusiasm exhibited by the students who have come forth for the drive.

Let us all pledge to plant trees and nurture them” Last year, the Shibani group provided saplings and wire mesh to protect the plants.

College students built the barrels and wire mesh as part of their project work which proved to be a great way to involve students actively in the drive and make them more conscious and aware of the environment and its conservation. One can see the success of last year’s plantation drive inside the Engineering campus, with the plants having grown sizably tall.

