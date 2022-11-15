"The Secret of the Sacred Mountain" shares whimsical tales showcasing values, life lessons
Healing Tales for Families Await in Emilia Petrescu's StorybookROMANIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A believer of the magic of stories and their power to change lives, author Emilia Petrescu shares "The Secret of the Sacred Mountain," a collection of tales for children with invaluable life lessons and values such as kindness, courage, loyalty and love. This is a book that parents can read to their little ones as bedtime stories that can enrich the hearts and minds of young and old alike.
"Childhood is that magical realm of stories, with fantastic characters, dragons, fairies, kings and queens, where everything is possible and where good always triumphs over evil. It is also the time when the child learns to distinguish between good and bad, between behaviors approved by those around them, moral, ethical, which lead to their appreciation or, on the contrary, behaviors considered unpleasant, condemned by those around." Petrescu says.
Due to this, she penned the tales in her book with the growth and development of children's minds and worldviews in mind. "The Secret of the Sacred Mountain – Therapeutic stories for children and parents" offers six interactive stories. They are educational and moralizing by taking kids into new worlds, letting them experience emotions and feelings with profound messages such as the value of friendship, honor, altruism, love and respect for nature. With this, they will be shown how to be responsible adults who can make a better life not just for themselves but those around them as well.
With her tales Petrescu celebrates love, from the story of Princess Isabela and Nor Alb, to the love story between King Nisar and Ariela, protagonists are challenged to find the way to true love, which cannot be obtained by force. She also shows the vices and follies people must avoid, showing what ruins humans such as: malice, envy, greed, enmity.
"My childhood was full of fairytales, I grew up with them among the fairies, there was princesses and princes and I was putting myself in their skin and learning from their experiences. Later on the situations I had seen became reality, the fight between good and evil, my search for solving the problems became my source of inspiration for my writings. I work with children as a Psychologist. Their curiosity, their search for knowledge and their enthusiasm has pushed me to write this book in which I try to send them eternal values such as: gentleness, courage, truth and respect for living things on our planet." Petrescu says. These tales are what she calls ethics therapy. Together with the little ones, the parents are invited into the pure world of childhood, of unaltered values, which the fairy tale preserves so well.
About the Author
Emilia Petrescu is a Romanian writer who loves people, especially children. She is also a psychologist who works with children, parents and family to promote good communication and relationships.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-856-0978
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn