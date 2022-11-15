Aseptic Packaging Market to Grow by CAGR of ~10% | Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Limited, UFlex Limited

Aseptic Packaging Market

The global aseptic packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% by attaining robust revenue during the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2033.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Aseptic Packaging Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” which delivers a detailed overview of the global aseptic packaging market in terms of market segmentation by packaging type, materials, application, by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, and supply and demand risk, along with a detailed discussion of current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global aseptic packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% by attaining robust revenue during the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2033. Higher demand for aseptic packaging to avoid infectious diseases is anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, about 1 million deaths are caused by antimicrobial resistance each year. Additionally, increasing utilization of aseptic packaging for dairy products is further estimated to propel market growth over the forecast period. It is observed that in 2020 around 900 million tons of milk were produced globally.Additionally, by application, the global aseptic packaging market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others. Out of these sub-segments, the food & beverage segment is estimated to obtain the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accounted to an exponentially growing consumer pool. As of 2022, the food segment was projected to generate total revenue of around USD 15 billion.Get Full Details/Download a Sample Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4463 Furthermore, the global aseptic packaging market, by region, is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. Out of these regions, the market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period on the back of booming demand for ready-to-make meals. In 2022, the ready-to-eat meals segment was valued at about USD 300 billion.The research is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook, etc. have also been covered and displayed in the research report.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-4463 Escalating Demand in Food & Beverage Industry to Foster the Growth of the MarketThe food & drink segment was estimated to generate gross revenue of about USD 0.75 billion in 2022.Rising industrialization and urbanization have led humans to a hectic where they lack time to consume proper meals.Hence, a significant demand for ready-to-eat and packaged meals emerges along with the required process of sterilizing the food to keep it bacteria-free. The main purpose of aseptic packaging is to prevent harmful organisms from entering the packages. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.However, the disrupted supply chain due to covid-19 and the negative environmental impact of aseptic packaging is expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the global aseptic packaging market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players in the global aseptic packaging market which includes company profiling of Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Limited, UFlex Limited, DS Smith Plc, Stora Enso Oyj, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, WstRock Company, Bemis Company, Inc., and Sonoco Product Company. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the global aseptic packaging market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching for possibilities, and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.Get PDF Sample Report + All Related Table and Graphs @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4463 Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates, and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided the right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decisions in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution