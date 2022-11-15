ASSESS Congress 2023 Preliminary Program Launched
NAFEMS confirms that the 8th ASSESS Annual Congress, focussing on leading engineering simulation into the future, will be in March 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The ASSESS Congress engages engineering simulation thought leaders in a unique open experience to share and develop new ideas that facilitate a more encompassing use of engineering simulation for all.”GRANVILLE, OHIO, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAFEMS, the International Association for the Engineering Modelling, Analysis, and Simulation Community, has announced the preliminary program for its ASSESS Congress 2023, being held in Atlanta, Georgia, from March 26th-28th 2023.
— Joe Walsh - ASSESS
Acquired by NAFEMS in June 2022, the ASSESS Initiative vision is “To lead every aspect of engineering simulation toward a more valuable and accessible future in the medium to long-term, leveraging the expertise and knowledge of top-level figures in industry, government, and academia.” The ASSESS Congress 2023 will bring together key leadership participants, including experts, industry analysts, software providers, researchers, simulation users, and others in the community of model-based analysis, simulation, and systems engineering. The Congress is an opportunity for industry leaders to work as one to map out the future of engineering simulation and lead the way toward it.
The preliminary program features several keynote presentations from industry, and will allow maximum workshop time for participants to discuss focused questions on each ASSESS Theme by breaking into a set of working groups, then reporting back to the main plenary.
“The ASSESS Initiative was formed to bring together key players for guiding and influencing engineering simulation software,” commented Joe Walsh, Director of the ASSESS Initiative. “The annual ASSESS Congress engages engineering simulation thought leaders in a unique open experience to share and develop new ideas that facilitate a more encompassing use of engineering simulation for all. The willingness to cast aside titles and company names will continue to be the heart of the ASSESS Congress as part of NAFEMS.”
“We’re delighted to be hosting the ASSESS Congress next year in Atlanta, Georgia,” said Tim Morris, CEO of NAFEMS. “We have supported the ASSESS Congress for many years, and now that ASSESS is part of NAFEMS, it will allow us to really harness the combined strengths of the two organisations.”
“Coming together in this way gives us access to the brightest minds in the industry, to develop and articulate our combined aspirations for the future of simulation, and map out a route for us to get there,” he added. “The ASSESS Congress will also lead perfectly to the NAFEMS World Congress in May 2023, bringing a new perspective to the simulation community. We’re excited for next year.”
The current ASSESS themes that will be explored and discussed are:
Align: Alignment of Commercial, Research and Government Efforts
Business: Business Challenges
Credibility: Engineering Simulation Confidence & Governance
DoES: Democratization of Engineering Simulation
Generative: Generative Design
Integration: Integration of Systems and Detailed Sub-System Simulations
Twin(s): Engineering Simulation Digital Twin(s)
As well as these existing themes, the Congress will look to the future and decide which new themes will be introduced to the Initiative.
The ASSESS Congress 2023 is supported by CIQ as Platinum Sponsor, as well as BETA CAE and Cadence as Gold Sponsors. Registration is limited to just over 100 participants, to ensure that the Congress is highly interactive, with a strong focus on producing results from each working session.
You can register your place at nafems.org/assess23, and enjoy early bird rates until December 15th
