Federal Tax Credit for Solar Energy Increases

Solar tube installation becomes even more appealing after the government increases tax breaks for eligible Florida homeowners.

THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Inflation Reduction Act provides more incentives than ever before to invest in solar energy. The act entitles property owners who invest in solar energy solutions to receive tax breaks for eligible expenses.

Solar power is a cleaner, more sustainable energy source that is especially practical for Florida homeowners. Solar energy provides Florida property owners with numerous benefits, including impressive cost savings. Residents who invest in solar energy can expect to save over $9,000 in energy costs over the lifetime of the system.

In August of 2022, the US government increased the amount of financial incentives that homeowners are entitled to receive through these tax breaks.

Americans who invest in solar energy are now entitled to a 30% tax credit for any solar system that is installed between 2022 and 2032. These tax credits allow eligible individuals to save money by deducting these expenses from their taxable income.

This increase in tax breaks is expected to save Americans an average of over $7,500 on the cost of solar energy system installation. Electric companies are also offering additional incentives to encourage homeowners to invest in solar energy, including financially beneficial buy-back programs.

For more specific information about tax the US Department of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy online for more information.

Eligible expenses include the cost of solar tubes, labor costs, energy storage devices, sales tax, and more. Eligibility for these tax breaks is dependent on several factors, including the quality of the materials used.

Solar tube installation must be completed during the tax year and systems must be new upon installation to qualify for these tax credits.

The solar energy experts at the Solar Guys remind homeowners of the importance of choosing reputable contractors. Investing the services of a qualified solar energy professional is the best way to ensure tax break eligibility.

Florida property owners who are interested in solar tube installation can reach out to The Solar Guys directly at 1-866-641-1963 for a free estimate.

More About The Solar Guys

The Solar Guys provides an extensive list of premier energy solutions, including tubular skylights, ventilation, and insulation services. The Solar Guys is committed to providing reliable products and exceptional services to residents throughout Central Florida.

The Solar Guys Service Locations Include:

- Ocala/The Villages

- Orlando/Daytona

- Pasco/Hernando

- Jacksonville