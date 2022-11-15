SCARA Robot Market Forecast Report | Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need to reduce human efforts and errors in production process is a significant factor driving the global SCARA robot market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 7.58 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of industrial automation in the Asia Pacific region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global SCARA robot market size is expected to reach USD 18.45 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 10.3% in 2030, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growing need to reduce human efforts and errors in production process can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of SCARA robots.

SCARA robots are useful for performing monotonous tasks which reduce human effort and the chances of errors. They provide perceptual sensors that enable humans and robots to collaborate.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include Seiko Epson Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Denso- Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Staubli International AG, ABB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Shibaura Machine, and Comau

Highlights from the Report

On 2 June 2022, Epson robotics launched a new generation of its flagship SCARA robotics product line: the GX4 and GX8 robots. This new product line draws on 40 years of experience to provide some of the industry's fastest pick and place speeds. The GX4/ GX8's speed makes it perfect for medical devices, electronics, and consumer electronics.

The Up to 5.00 kg segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that these robots are mostly employed for material handling, inspection and testing, and dispensing. SCARA robots are one of the most convenient ways to automate some of a production line's most monotonous, dull, and dangerous jobs.

The electrical and electronics segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for devices such as smartphones, high-end computers, and televisions. Across the globe, there are an estimated 6.648 billion smartphone users, indicating that 83.72% of the world's population owns a smartphone.

The report studies the historical data of the SCARA Robot Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global SCARA robot market on the basis of payload capacity, industry, application, and region:

· Payload Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

Up to 5.00 kg

5.01-15.00 kg

More than 15.00 kg

· Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Metals & Machinery

Plastics, Rubbers, and Chemicals

Precision Engineering & Optics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Others

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Welding & Soldering

Processing

Dispensing

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of SCARA Robot Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the SCARA Robot market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the SCARA Robot market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the SCARA Robot market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

