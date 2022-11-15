Security information and event management Market Size Worth USD 9.92 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 9.8%

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of cloud-based services among the organizations is a key factor driving security information and event management market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 4.31 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.8%, Market Trends – Rapid adoption of security information and event management solutions among health care organizations ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Security information and event management Market report gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Security information and event management market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Security information and event management industry to give an overall analysis.

The global security information and event management market size reached USD 4.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of cloud-based services among the organizations is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include IBM Corporation, McAfee Corp, Utimaco Safeware, NortonLifeLock Inc., SolarWinds, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., LogPoint AS, Trend Micro Inc., Splunk Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The report studies the historical data of the Security information and event management Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global security information and event management market on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, end-use, and region:

· Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Solution

Services

· Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Cloud Based

On-Premises

· Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Energy & Utilities

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Security information and event management Market:

The retail and e-commerce segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to the rising concern to secure e-commerce data, and personal and financial information of the customers. Retail sector is the main target for hackers due to the large amount of monetary transactions taking place in this sector via, debit cards, credit cards, and other payment systems.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to the rising adoption of cloud-based services among SMEs, which creates high demand for security information and event management among these enterprises.

The market in North America is accounted for largest revenue share in the global security information and event management market in 2021 due to the rising concerns of cyberattacks in countries across the region, especially in the U.S. and Canada.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

