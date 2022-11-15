Aldebaran Announces Commencement of Drill Program at Altar Project

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Altar copper-gold project for the 2022/2023 field season. The Company currently has one drill rig on the property and plans to have three rigs operating by the beginning of December.



John E. Black, Chief Executive Officer of Aldebaran, commented: “Towards the end of the 2021/2022 field season we received very encouraging geophysical data, indicating that the Altar East and Altar Central deposits may be substantially larger than previously thought. Our first hole into the northern edge of the geophysical anomaly, hole 221, provided a proof of concept, returning over 1 km of mineralization. The entire hole is outside of the current resource estimate for the property, which already shows that Altar is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold projects in the world. The goals of the 2022/2023 drill program are to further test this promising anomaly and test undrilled areas currently defined as waste in the 2021 resource estimate. When we feel that we have properly tested the geophysical anomaly, we will transition to a resource update for the entire Altar project, including the Radio Porphyry deposit, which was the focus of drilling in the 2021/2022 field program.”

The results of the 3D IP/Resistivity and MT geophysical surveys (see Company news release dated June 13, 2022) completed across the entire Altar copper gold project revealed a compelling coincidence between areas of high conductivity (i.e., low-resistivity) from both the IP and MT data, with areas of known copper-gold mineralization defined by previous drilling (Figure 1). At the time, only a small portion of this large, 3 km x 3 km x 2 km anomaly, which is situated between, to the south of, and below, the main Altar Central and East deposits, had been drill-tested. Drill holes ALD-22-220 and ALD-22-221 (Figure 2) then confirmed management’s long-held belief that the Altar system is much bigger than previously thought (see Company news release dated August 18, 2022). The 2022/23 campaign will see multiple drill holes test the sizeable geophysical anomaly from more strategic locations.

The first drill hole of the 2022-2023 campaign will be to continue hole ALD-22-222, which was stopped at 7 m depth due to a campaign-ending snowfall in June 2022. That hole is designed to test an area that has a coincident favourable geophysical signature and a strong, multi-element talus fines geochemical anomaly at surface. Additional high-priority drill holes will be testing areas within the large geophysical anomaly, which have more favourable geological and alteration indicators gleaned from the historical drill holes. Where possible, holes are also being designed to test areas within the current 2021 conceptual resource pit shell that were categorized as “undefined waste” due to no drilling. Several of these “undefined waste” areas have favourable geophysical and/or geochemical anomalies occurring within, or near, the current pit shell, which offers the opportunity to convert waste material to mineralization.

