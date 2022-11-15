Bioreactors Market Statistics, Trends, Analysis Size and Growth Factors by 2030 | Major Key Players

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies and developments in bioprocessing equipment are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bioreactors market size is expected to reach USD 2,482.5 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in technological improvements for advanced bioreactors, advancements in research & development activities for innovative biologic and microbial applications, and for single-use and hybrid bioreactors are factors projected to continue to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. Biopharmaceuticals are used in a variety of applications, ranging from biopharmaceutical production to tissue engineering applications such as cell growth and 3D tissue construct generation. Bioreactors are thus used to provide a controllable environment for any cells or cellular constructs that are incorporated into them in terms of pH, temperature, shear stress, and nutrient supply. Bioreactors have been used in a variety of industries and fields of research to progress in vitro models of 2D cultures and suspensions to 3D structures that approximate the natural physiological state in situ. These have also proven to be effective treatments for autoimmune diseases, asthma, cancer, and organ rejection. Increasing use of bioreactors in the pharmaceutical sector is a major factor driving market growth.

Technological advancements in bioreactors have increased the quality, flexibility, and scalability of operations with low capital and energy requirements. The novel approaches and analytical tools are expected to improve process robustness, accelerate scale-up to industrial production, and boost resource efficiency. Wide application of hybrid bioreactor technology in effective waste management is also driving market growth.

A bioreactor is any artificial system that maintains a biologically active environment. A bioreactor is a container used for carrying out chemical reactions using substances generated from these organisms that are biochemically active. A piece of machinery called a bioreactor is utilised to generate the best circumstances possible for microorganism growth. When bacteria or yeast are combined for a reaction or fermentation, it is used in bioprocessing, such as the protection of antimicrobial drugs. There are several different kinds of bioreactors, including airlift bioreactors, bubble column bioreactors, constantly stirred tanks, photo-bioreactors, and more. ‌‌

It is extensively utilised in biopharmaceuticals, research and development, and other industries. In the context of cell culture, it can also refer to a tool or technique for developing cells or tissues. These tools were developed for use in tissue engineering and biochemical and bioprocess engineering. Depending on how it functions, a bioreactor can be classified as batch, fed batch, or continuous. ‌‌

The key companies studied in the report are:

Fluor Corporation, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., M+W Group GmbH, Faithful+Gould, Flad Architects, CRB Consulting Engineers, Inc., Solaris, Biotech Solutions, Danaher Corporation, INFORS HT, and Merck KGaA.

Bioreactors are used in the food, medical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors. Each of these produces a different class of biomolecules depending on how the final product is used. In the food industry, bioreactors are frequently referred to as fermenters and are primarily used for fermentation. The most significant application of bioreactors is probably the production of pharmaceutical and therapeutic compounds. The phrase "biopharmaceuticals" refers to medicines that are created using microbial, plant, or animal cells. The most prevalent types of cells used in cosmetics are plant cells. They are raised in photobioreactors, which prioritise water accessibility and light exposure. ‌‌

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Single-use segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to increased demand for biologic drugs, government initiatives for development across the pharmaceutical sector, and advancement in R&D activities for vaccine production. The advantages of single-use bioreactors such as reduced need for cleaning and sterilization, lower risk of cross-contamination, and greater control over aseptic conditions are attributed to rapid revenue growth of the segment.

Automated segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in cell culture technique adoption, and advancements in R&D activities in personalized medicine.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing use of high-end technologies to simplify complex manufacturing processes is expected to drive steady demand for bioreactors during the forecast period. The use of bioreactors in manufacturing and development of complex molecules such as proteins and nucleic acids is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

Bioreactors market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share among other regional markets during the forecast period, owing to rising chronic disease prevalence, focus on product innovation, presence of key players in advanced bioreactor manufacturing, and advancements in R&D in biomedical research in the region. In addition, increasing number of academic institutes and expanding research and development facilities are driving market revenue growth in this region.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Browse the complete Global Bioreactors Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioreactors-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global bioreactors market on the basis of material type, range, control type, suppliers, production scale, end-use:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Glass

Single-Use

Stainless Steel

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

5L-20L

20L-200L

200L-1500L

Above 1500L

Control Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Manual

Automated

Suppliers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

OEMs

EPCs

System Integrators

Production Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Lab-Scale Production

Pilot-Scale Production

Full-Scale Production

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

R&D Departments

R&D Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the bioreactors market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the bioreactors market landscape.

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2022-2030

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the bioreactors market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

