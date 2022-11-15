Pay TV Market Size, Share, Demand, Key Players, Growth and Industry Trends 2022-27 | IMARC Group

Global pay TV market is driven by its various advantages and adoption of integrated broadband broadcasting (IBB) systems among consumers.

The global pay TV market size reached a US$ 182.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 197.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.45% during 2022-2027.

Pay TV Industry Definition and Application:

Pay television (TV) refers to a subscription model utilized for availing TV services from a satellite, cable, or telephone company. It comprises a dedicated cable box or a set-top box wired to the TV to stream video content. It enables subscribers to enjoy various content, such as movies, sports events, news, and music videos. It offers numerous channels in packages that are often customized according to the interests of the subscribers and can adapt to new technological advancements in the manufacturing of TVs, such as 4k resolution video and Dolby sound. It provides a stable connection without video buffering or lagging as it does not depend on an internet connection entirely and consequently used in residential areas with poor network speed or small data plans.

Pay TV assists sports fans in watching a live telecast of various sports events and tournaments, such as football, cricket, wrestling, Formula One racing, and tennis. It aids subscribers in recording live shows or events to watch them later, accessing pay-per-view content. It provides several cartoon, comedy, and music channels to engage and entertain children and adults. As it helps students select science channels, watch educational content, and solve fun quizzes, the demand for pay TV is rising worldwide.

Pay TV Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for pay TV to stream high-quality content and enjoy various TV shows and live events without any disruption represents one of the primary factors influencing the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of pay TV to watch live sports events and spend quality time with family is currently strengthening the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing omnichannel accessibility and rising number of new TV stations are positively influencing the market. Moreover, pay TV enables individuals to watch TV channels without any advertisement, which is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, pay TV service providers are enhancing their packages with various value-added services, such as customizable subscription models, bundled packages, and internet connectivity.

These providers are coming up with innovative pay TV packages to keep up with the pay tv industry trends. In line with this, they are offering integrated broadband broadcasting (IBB) systems to expand their services and build a solid client base. Pay TV service providers are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to boost subscription sales and increase their overall profitability, which is bolstering the growth of the market.

Global Pay TV Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bharti Airtel Limited, DIRECTV (AT&T Communications), Dish Network Corporation, DishTV India, Fetch TV Pty Limited (Astro All Asia Networks), Foxtel ( News Corp.), Rostelecom PJSC, Tata Sky and Tricolor TV.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, technology type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Postpaid

Prepaid

Breakup by Technology Type:

Cable TV

DTT and Satellite TV

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

