Low-E Glass Market Will Estimated to Boost USD 21.31 Billion at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Benefits of Low-E Glass, rising awareness towards energy saving, and increasing construction activities

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Low-E Glass market size is expected to reach USD 21.31 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.3 % over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. A major factor driving market revenue growth is increasing awareness regarding the benefits of Low-E Glass, or low-emissivity glass and government investment on energy saving technology.

Low-E Glass has excellent thermal insulation properties and is widely used in skyscrapers, commercial buildings, and glass facades. This glass prevents water droplets to stick on the window glass during the rainy season, increases the durability of the glass, and helps in energy saving as it allows light to pass and keep the temperature at desired level.

Leading Players– Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, PPG Industries, Inc., CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, China Glass Holdings Limited, and Sisecam.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

On the basis of type, the market report is segmented into single Low-E Glass, double Low-E Glass, and triple low-E Glass. Among these, the double Low-E Glass segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as it prevent ultraviolet (UV) light rays to enter in rooms without minimizing the amount of natural light, reduce energy costs and minimize outside noise.

On the basis of application, the market report is segmented into commercial and residential. Among these, the commercial segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and growing startup culture

Asia Pacific Low-E Glass market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries in the region. Further, increasing number of construction activities to build smart cities is expected to drive region’s market growth.

North America Low-E Glass market revenue is expected to remain significantly larger over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid technological advancements in automotive industry and development of electric vehicles in countries in the region.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Low-E Glass Market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Low-E Glass Market.

By Coating Type Outlook:

Solar control low-E coating

Passive low-E coating

Others

By End use Outlook:

Building and Construction

Automotive

Others

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the estimated market revenue growth over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global Low-E Glass Market revenue growth?

Which regional market is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global Low-E Glass Market over the forecast years?

Which are the leading players in the global Low-E Glass Market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

