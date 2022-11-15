With 10.4 % CAGR, Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Size worth USD 4.37 Billion in 2026
According to Fortune Business Insights, The Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.37 Billion by 2026, the market size was USD 1.98 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 10.4%
/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market size is predicted to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The growing cases of rare diseases can be critical factor in fuelling the demand for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment, which in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. Moreover, the increasing R&D investments by key players for new therapeutics will have a positive impact on the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market growth. In addition, the growing awareness regarding the novel therapies to treat mucopolysaccharidosis will bolster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.
Report Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2019 to 2026
|Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR
|10.4%
|2026 Value Projection
|USD 4.37 billion
|Base Year
|2018
|Market Size in 2018
|USD 1.98 billion
|Historical Data for
|2015 to 2017
|No. of Pages
|150
Drivers and Restraints:
Unmet Clinical Needs to Influence Market Growth
The growing necessity for advanced therapeutics will impel companies to launch novel therapies, which in turn, will boost the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market growth in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the growing unmet clinical needs of patients along with better treatment outcomes will spur demand for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing acquisitions and deals between key players will bolster healthy growth of the market. For instance, in April 2019, GC Pharma announced the signing of a licensing deal with Clinigen KK in Japan for their product offering of Hunterase ICV, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (Hunter syndrome). In addition, the increasing R&D by pharmaceutical companies for the mass production of conventional medications or therapies to treat diseases such as heart disease and diabetes along with rare disorders such as the types of mucopolysaccharidosis. This factor will aid the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market revenue in the foreseeable future.
Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Segments:
|Market Segmentation
|
By Treatment
|
By Disease Type
|
By Route of Administration
|
By End User
|
By Geography
Competitive Landscape:
Increasing Prevalence of Rare Diseases to Stimulate Growth in North America
The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 1,019.4 million in 2018. The growth in the region is attributed to the higher diagnosis and treatment rates for a number of rare disorders. The favorable reimbursement policies for such therapies will also have a weighty impact on the market in North America. The rising awareness among patient population towards advanced treatment options will also spur demand for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market. The presence of significant players and biopharmaceutical companies along with ongoing clinical trials will further augment growth in North America. Europe is predicted to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the high sales of Elaprase and ALDURAZYME in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly due to launch of novel therapeutics such as Hunterase in Japan. The growing patient population in various countries will enable growth of the market in the region.
The global mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players in detail. Deep analysis about mucopolysaccharidosis treatment, competition patterns, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird’s eye view prospect of industrial development and characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing the unrivalled data in well-organized manner.
List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:
- Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)
- Denali Therapeutics
- ArmaGen
- REGENXBIO Inc.
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- BioMarin
- Lysogene
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
- Genzyme Corporation
- Others
