Electrosurgical Devices Market Overview by Industry Chain Information, Upstream Raw Materials & Downstream Industry

Market Size – USD 4.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for the minimally invasive surgeries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electrosurgical Devices Market will be worth USD 7.62 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing investments of the major market players to produce technologically advanced electrosurgical devices. The high prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases among the population is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The increase in funding of the government in order to establish innovative technologies and to improve the healthcare infrastructure is most likely to present lucrative opportunities for the market players over the forecast period. The growing number of cosmetic surgeries due to the rising investments in aesthetic procedures are projected to drive the demand for the devices. Growing awareness among the population about the advanced surgical procedure presents growth opportunities for the market players.

Lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of surgeries might be a barrier to the growth of the market over the forecast period. Stringent rules and regulations of the government regarding product approval are expected to hamper the development of the industry. Increase in the number of product recalls due to safety issues will restrict the industry's growth.

Electrosurgical Devices business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

Electrosurgical Devices Market Main competitors are:

Olympus Corporation, Covidien PLC, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, and Conmed Corporation, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Boston Scientific announced the launch of the DIRECTSENSE™ technology. The technology is a tool for monitoring the effect of radiofrequency (RF) energy delivery during cardiac ablation procedures.

Bipolar held the largest market share of 61.5% in the year 2019 due to the wide application of the bipolar segment in the cases related to neurosurgery or otolaryngology.

The Active Electrodes is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period due to the increasing technological advancement of the active electrodes.

General surgery accounted for the largest market share of the electrosurgical devices market in 2019 due to the increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing initiatives of the government to improve the healthcare infrastructure.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Electrosurgical Devices Market on the basis of Method, Product, Surgery Type, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bipolar

Monopolar

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Active electrodes

Electrosurgical Generators

Dispersive Electrodes

Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastroenterology

General surgery

Gynecology

Cosmetic

Neurosurgery

Cardiovascular

Urology

Orthopedic

Others

