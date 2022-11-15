Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Size and Share 2022 reaching USD 145,997.3 million by 2030| AMD, Google, Intel

Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market

Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Size Is Estimated To Be Worth Usd $ 7,955.7 Mn In 2021 And Is Forecast To Readjusted Size Of Usd $ 145,997.3 Mn By 2030

According To Latest Study, Due To Covid-19 Pandemic And Economic Recession/Inflation , The Global Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market Size Is Estimated To Be Worth Usd $ 7,955.7 Mn In 2021 And Is Forecast To A Readjusted Size Of Usd $ 145,997.3 Mn By 2030 With A Cagr Of 33.8% During Forecast Period 2022-2030.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Definition

AI Chips are silicon chips which combine AI technology to solve mathematical and computational problems and reduce human error. These chips are capable of handling large, parallel systems efficiently. Due to the rapid growth of social media and ecommerce platforms use, data volumes have increased dramatically. This has made it necessary for extra powerful processors to speed up machine learning tasks. AI-based chips address the need for faster processing because of enabled machine learning.

Important Key Segments Of Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market:

Major Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market By Type:

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Major Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market By Applications:

Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Top Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Industry Key Players:

AMD(Advanced Micro Devices)

Google

Intel

NVIDIA

IBM

Apple

Qualcomm

Samung

NXP

Broadcom

Huawei

Regional Analysis Of The Artificial Intelligence(AI)Chips Market:

Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East & Africa

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

