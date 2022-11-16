Extended Reality (XR) Market Exhibiting a CAGR of 46.20% during 2022-2027 | Companies: Medtronic, Microsoft Corporation

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Extended Reality (XR) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027." the global extended reality (XR) market reached a value of US$ 42.86 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 465.26 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 46.20% during 2022-2027.

Extended reality (XR) refers to a set of computer-generated graphic interactions and technologies, including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR). These solutions deliver an immersive experience to users by combining real and virtual environments. XR optimizes workflow, engineers products in the manufacturing industry, and creates a human-machine interface (HMI). Apart from this, XR assists in performing various organizational operations, including diversity and inclusion (D&I), hiring procedures, onboarding, and training staff.

Note: We are constantly tracing and assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. These influences have been covered in our report as significant market contributors.

Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/extended-reality-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of the work from home (WFH) model, especially during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, has facilitated the extensive deployment of EXR in various companies to execute virtual meetings and enable employees to visualize the corporate ecosystem. This is primarily driving the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for XR in the healthcare sector for creating surgery simulators to conduct educational training for medical students and diagnose patients' health conditions is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the growing popularity of gesture-based computing and the advent of state-of-the-art gaming consoles to provide an immersive experience to players, and rising awareness amongst consumers regarding the availability of XR technology is expanding the product demand in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Accenture PLC

Augray

Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corporation (Dassault Systèmes SE)

Medtronic PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Display Co. Ltd. (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)

Semcon

SoftServe Inc.

Softweb Solutions Inc. (Avnet Inc.)

SphereGen

Varjo

VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd.

Based On Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Based On Type:

Consumer Engagement

Business Engagement

Based On Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based On Application:

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

Based On End User Industry:

Education

Retail

Industrial and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

Based On Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/extended-reality-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Trending Reports (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Hexamine Market Share: https://bit.ly/3ARXBk6

Champagne Market Size: https://bit.ly/3cbGvmS

Cakes and Pastries Market Report: https://bit.ly/3P51p5z

Smartwatch Market Size: https://bit.ly/3yCzvHp

Video Streaming Market Size: https://bit.ly/3ANdGHD

Vehicle Recycling Market Size: https://bit.ly/3yEhWGF

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.