Business trade event coming to South Africa
This is a great opportunity for South African people to build their businesses with new partners, suppliers and technologies””JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd rendition of Pakistan-Africa is taking place in South Africa this November. The two-day trade expo will present hundreds of new business opportunities to South Africans. From big business to SME’s, entrepreneurs and start-ups, there will be prospects for all to connect and partner with international brands for distribution and doing business in SA. Free to enter, the event takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre from 30 November to 01 December 2022.
— Humaira Israr, Trade & Investment Attaché of Pakistan to South Africa
“This is an ideal opportunity for you to see hundreds of new brands, products, technologies and equipment. Most of these haven’t been seen here before, so they present a great opportunity for people to build their businesses with new partners, suppliers and technologies,” says Humaira Israr, Trade & Investment Attaché of Pakistan to South Africa.
The Government of Pakistan launched “Look Africa” Policy in 2017 to enhance economic focus on African countries, and has previously taken the annual Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference & Single Country Exhibition to Kenya and Nigeria, with South Africa being the third country to be chosen to host this event. This year the Government of Pakistan is targeting the entire SADC region. The Single Country Exhibition, with 140 exhibitors from wide range of sectors.
Judging by the highly successful events in Nairobi and Lagos in 2020 and 2021 respectively, where significant partnerships, trade agreements and economic ties were formed, this year’s event at the Sandton Conference Centre is not to be missed. At the last event in Nigeria, over 93 MOUs were signed with businesses, generating USD 32 million in business.
For any SME, corporate, entrepreneur or government from around the SADC region looking to find new partners, products, suppliers and technologies to expand their growth, this is a rare opportunity to view the multiple sectors of Pakistan’s many sectors of business and manufacturing. Goods on display range from kitchen and household items to IT, construction to agriculture, food and spices to surgical instruments and pharmaceuticals. And above all, to do lucrative deals and get valuable distribution rights for South African businesses to grow even further.
The host of sectors, includes these and more
Agriculture; Articles of leather; Articles of plastic; Auto parts; Cement; Construction; Cutlery and kitchenware; Electromechanical machinery (pumps, generators, transformers, motors); Engineering; Home appliances; Information Technology; Packaging; Paints and chemicals; Pharmaceuticals; Rice, seafood and meat; Spices, salt and processed foods; Solar; Sporting goods; Steel and cables; Surgical instruments; Textiles and apparel; Tractors.
Entry is to the event is free, you can also register beforehand for free at www.pakafrica.info
