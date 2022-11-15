Nitrogen Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information

Nitrogen Production Cost

Product Name - Nitrogen

Process Included - Nitrogen Production from Air

Segments Covered

Manufacturing Process: Process Flow, Material Flow, Material Balance

Raw Material and Product/s Specifications: Raw Material Consumption, Product and Co-Product Generation, Capital Investment

Land and Site Cost: Offsites/Civil Works, Equipment Cost, Auxiliary Equipment Cost, Contingency, Engineering and Consulting Charges, Working Capital

Variable Cost: Raw Material, Utilities

Fixed Cost: Labor Requirement & Wages, Overhead Expenses, Maintenance Charges

Financing Costs: Interest on Working Capital, Interest on Loans

Depreciation Charges

General Sales and Admin Costs

Production Cost Summary

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the manufacturing process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Nitrogen production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Nitrogen Production Process:

Nitrogen Production from Air : The study offers a detailed cost analysis of Nitrogen production via air. The nitrogen production is carried out by the fractional distillation of liquid air using distillation columns under cryogenic conditions. As a by-product of the process, Oxygen is also produced.

Product Definition:

Nitrogen holds the place for the lightest element in the periodic table group, which is referred to as the pnictogens. At a specific temperature and pressure, two of the component's atoms blend together produce dinitrogen, a colourless and odourless diatomic gas. Dinitrogen is the most extensively distributed uncombined element and makes up about 78 percent of the Earth's atmosphere. The structural formula of nitrogen is N2, and its molecular weight is 14 g/mol. It is produced by fractionally distilling liquid air using distillation columns under cryogenic temperatures while creating oxygen as a byproduct.

Market Drivers:

Industrially, the Nitrogen growth is driven by the soaring demand for gas in the food & beverages sector. Also, the rise of better food preservation technology will likely add to the market's growth. It is also employed in the healthcare sector to be used in drug making, which is furthering its market demand. In addition, the rising demand for industrial nitrogen from the chemical industry will likely create new market opportunities. The ongoing developments in cryogenic fraction distillation technology will likely provide the market with a further push.

Key Questions Answered in the Nitrogen Production Cost Report:

What are the key drivers propelling the Nitrogen market?

What are the various processes used for Nitrogen production?

What are the raw materials required to produce Nitrogen?

What are the different operations units involved in the production of Nitrogen?

What are the manpower and utility requirements in the production process of Nitrogen?

What are the various costs engaged in the production of Nitrogen?

What are the construction costs involved in setting up a Nitrogen production facility?

What are the working capital requirements?

What is the process of raw material procurement for Nitrogen production?

What is the time frame for Nitrogen plant start-up?

What is the pricing mechanism of Nitrogen?

