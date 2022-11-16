Leadership Development in a Full-Spectrum Executive Coaching Approach with German Precision
New Executive Coaching Checklist Enables Leaders to Excel and Outperform the Competition
I am the WellCelerator. I enable remarkable people to excel.”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “In today’s world a leader must not skip any aspect on the checklist below.” explains Thomas Orths, which he has now published for the first time ever. Each success factor on that list is crucial on the leader’s path to excel with his team and organization and outperform competitors. Neglecting one or more of these success factors would correspond to a multiplication with factor zero.
— Thomas Orths
Thomas Orths is CEO of WellCelerators LLC and provides executive coaching services around the globe.
WellCeleration does not just focus on the obvious well known executive coaching areas to improve a leader's performance. Instead WellCelerators’ CEO Thomas Orths unravels each and every issue that might hold leaders back, especially those they are not even aware of.
With German precision and his 360° coaching for performance approach he looks at every angle that might diminish or hinder flow.
Here is an excerpt of the WellCelerators’ checklist:
- How well developed is the Emotional Intelligence of the leader, the team, the entire organization? Often it is shockingly low…
- Which hidden talents of the leaders have been overlooked that turn ‘work’ into ‘labor of love’ and flow?
- How supportive is the blissful relationship with a significant other for high performance in business? Or is the workaholic behavior of the business owner yet again just an excuse to escape?
- To what degree are family dynamics toxic to the family owned business and need to be completely harmonized?
- To what extent does the leader deploy spirituality to attract sustainable success with ease instead of chasing it like a dog?
- Does the leader invoke recreational fun for generating game-changing ideas of the business owner to improve the business?
- Who are the ‘actively’ disengaged members in the organization that still can be turned around or have to go?
- How can the leader use speed of trust as a catalyst to turn him- / herself and the team into a rock-solid cohesive unit - fast?
- How well established is a concise rule set of ‘best behaviors’ to transform business communications on all levels and improve the bottom line?
- To what a degree is the leader in a position to increase profit margins without the need to increase turn-over?
- Is a brutally honest feedback culture intact to gain massive competitive advantage?
- How exciting are the Key Performance Indicators in place to monitor improvement so that everyone keeps their eyes on the ball.
- How can the business owners’ health, the leader’s health and all team members’ health become a booster for wealth and profitability within the organization?
- To what a degree do team members identify as ambassadors of the business to potentially increase referral based sales?
- What is the development ratio of mindset over skill set to create breakthroughs?
Success does not happen by accident. It happens by design. The WellCeleration process is designed to achieve just that, explains Thomas Orths:
Accelerate the rate of success. Excel and break through to the next level.
And by taking into account the full spectrum of success factors Thomas Orths ensures that no stone will be left unturned. Working through and resolving all issues that possibly block success.
How can one executive coach be qualified to address such a wide spectrum of issues? Thomas and his team represent a powerful multicultural crew with diverse capabilities and expertise.
About WellCelerators LLC: The owner, CEO and founder of the company has wellcelerated the corporate world. Acclaimed coach and mentor, Thomas Orths has spent more than 31 years supporting people in the corporate world. He and his team have enabled more than 20,000 people around the world to align and perform even better. With over 63,000 sessions processed Thomas Orths can WellCelerate any top leader, but he only works with selected leaders that are a good fit. “It all starts with a first engagement call to check if there is a match for collaboration. And let it flow from there…” - WellCelerators’ CEO Thomas Orths points out. Top leaders ready for more may submit their application on https://coachingfortopleaders.com.
