Household Insecticides Market to Reach 18,514.3Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.2% CAGR: The Insight Partners
The Insight Partner
The rising demand of household insecticides from the Asia Pacific region is projected to escalate the household insecticides market at a CAGR of 5.2%NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled “Global Household Insecticides Market to 2027 –Analysis and Forecasts by Insect Types (Mosquitoes & Flies, Rats & other Rodents, Termites, Bedbugs & Beetles, Others); Composition (Natural, Synthetic); Packaging (Small, Medium, Large); Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others), and Geography” includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis, along with the identification of significant market players and their key developments.
Global Household Insecticides Market Growth Values, Regional and Industry Scope:
Market Size Value in- US$ 11,785.9 Million in 2018
Market Size Value by- US$ 18,514.3 Million by 2027
Growth rate- CAGR of 5.2% from 2019-2027
Forecast Period- 2019-2027
Base Year- 2019
No. of Pages- 210
No. of Tables- 114
No. of Charts & Figures- 92
Historical data available- Yes
Segments covered- Insect Types ; Composition ; Packaging ; Distribution Channel
Regional scope- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America
Country scope- US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Household Insecticides Market at
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007358/
The global household insecticides market is accounted to US$ 11,785.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 18,514.3 Mn by 2027. Household insecticides are the products used to destroy or inactivate insects from houses. Household insecticides also include the substances applied to the surfaces of houses, clothes, and skin to control the growth of insects or roaches. These products are available in the forms of gels/creams, aerosols, vaporizers, mats, patches, powdered, granule, and roll-on. Increasing threats to human health due to communicable diseases such as dengue and malaria, coupled with rising emphasis on the control of insect vectors by national government bodies, are expected to boost the household insecticide market. Additionally, the demand for insect sprays for use in kitchens, outdoors, and lawn applications have been rising significantly. This further positively influences the market household insecticides market growth.
Household Insecticides Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Some of the players present in global household insecticides market are Bayer AG, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Liphatech, Inc., Medella Laboratories, Neogen Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., SC Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd., Spectrum Brands, Inc., and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd among others.
Speak to Analyst- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00007358
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Household Insecticides Market
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has altered the status of the household insecticides industry. As much as the outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries, it has also positively impacted the demand for household insecticides. With the growing consciousness towards health and hygiene, the demand for household insecticides is expected to rise globally. Also, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for household insecticides is expected to rise globally in the coming months. Further, significant investments by prominent companies in the development of advanced products is, yet, another factor supporting the market growth
Household Insecticides Market Insights
Rising demands of household insecticides from Asia Pacific region is driving the growth of the household insecticides market. In the Asia Pacific region, termites and other insects are of significant risk for wood products in many situations for both permanent needs and short terms. The rising and expansion of the building and construction industry have been another contributing factor to the growth of the household insecticides market in the Asia Pacific region. With the presence of significant household manufacturers in Japan, India and China, there has been an increasing demand for household insecticides in this region. The growing awareness of the effects of insects such as mosquitoes, flies, cockroaches, rats and others has led to an increased consumption rate of household insecticides in the Asia Pacific region.
The North America household insecticides market is dominated by US, followed by the Mexico. The household insecticides market in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The high purchasing power of the customers, along with increasing health concern, is projected to propel the demand for household pesticide market in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Moreover, the population of mosquitos has increased over the past few years. Mosquitos are considered as major disease-carrying insects and have gained major attention in recent years.
Order a Copy of Household Insecticides Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2027 Research Report at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007358/
Browse Related Reports and Get Sample copy:
Agricultural Pyrethroid Insecticides Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/agricultural-pyrethroid-insecticides-market
Carbamate Insecticides Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/carbamate-insecticides-market
Vegetable Pesticides Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/vegetable-pesticides-market
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/household-insecticides-market
Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn