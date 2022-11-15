Bio-Based Polyethylene Market To Grow at 5.27% During 2022-2027

Bio-Based Polyethylene Market Report

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study "Bio-Based Polyethylene Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, the global bio-based polyethylene market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.27% during 2022-2027.

Bio-based polyethylene (bio-PE) is a regenerative alternative to fossil polyethylene (PE). It is generally manufactured from renewable raw materials, including sugar cane, rice, corn, wheat, potatoes and vegetable oil. Its production process includes several steps, such as the extraction of sucrose from feedstocks, fermentation of sucrose to obtain ethanol, and the distillation of ethanol to obtain low and high degree of short-branching polymers. There has been a considerable rise in the utilization of bio-based polyethylene across the globe due to its numerous advantages, such as its unique potential for carbon neutrality, sustainability and similar properties as its conventional plastics.

Bio-Based Polyethylene Market Growth:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing environmental concerns among the masses. This is supported by the increasing emphasis on the adoption of compostable plastic materials in the production of bottles and containers. Since bio-based polyethylene help in reducing the consumption of fossil fossils, this is creating a positive market outlook. Along with this, numerous initiatives undertaken by the government of several countries by implementing stringent rules and regulations on account of enhanced focus on sustainable development are contributing to the uptake and production of bio-based PE across the globe. Furthermore, continual technological advancements in the production processes are also acting as major growth-inducing factors. The market is further driven by the rising adoption of bio-based packaging solutions for cosmetics, food and beverages, medical equipment and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). Other factors, including rapid urbanization, the growing awareness regarding eco-friendly product variants and packaging solutions, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

• Arkema S.A

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Braskem

• Dow Inc

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• LyondellBasell Industries N.V

• Plantic Technologies Ltd (Kuraray Co. Ltd)

• PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Aramco)

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Solvay S.A

• TotalEnergies SE

• Tricorbraun Inc

Breakup by Type:

• HDPE

• LLDPE

• LDPE

Breakup by Material:

• Rigid

• Flexible

Breakup by Application:

• Agriculture

• Food and Beverages

• Cosmetics and Household Care

• Personal Care

• Textiles

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

