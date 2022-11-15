India Social Commerce Market Report 2022 | Growth (CAGR of 35.70%), Size, Share, Biggest Companies Analysis, by 2027

India Social Commerce Market Report

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Social Commerce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the social commerce market size in india. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India social commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 35.70% during 2022-2027. Social commerce refers to the use of social networking websites such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter as methods to promote and sell products and services. It involves worldwide and local marketplaces consisting of small and large enterprises selling their products to numerous social media users and individual buyers. Some of the most common business models where social commerce is used are business-to-customer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), and customer-to-customer (C2C). This platform is widely utilized to deliver home products, apparel, health supplements, and personal and beauty care products. In India, social commerce has gained traction due to its various benefits such as higher search engine ranking, increased brand reach, improved profit margins, authentic engagement and traffic, and direct communication between the parties involved.

India Social Commerce Market Trends:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the increasing digitalization in India. Additionally, the extensive utilization of smartphones, laptops and tablets, and rising penetration of high-speed internet have created a positive market outlook. Other than this, the changing consumer preferences of GenZ and millennials due to the rising cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have increased the sales of various products via online shopping platforms. Besides this, social commerce enables organisations to conduct businesses with minimal communication, infrastructure, and overhead costs on account of the zero physical contact required.

Along with this, numerous technological improvements, such as the integration of social commerce platforms with artificial intelligence (AI)- enabled voice assistants and chatbots aid in predicting customer behavior and improving the consumer experience. Other growth-inducing factors include extensive investments from numerous venture capital (VC) funds, individual investors, and private equity (PE); increasing disposable incomes; evolving lifestyles; and extensive promotional activities and brand endorsements on social media.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Business Model:

• Business to Consumer (B2C)

• Business to Business (B2B)

• Consumer to Consumer (C2C)

Based on the business model, the market has been divided into business to consumer (B2C), business to business (B2B), and consumer to consumer (C2C).

Breakup by Device Type:

• Laptops and PCs

• Mobiles

• Others

On the basis of the device type, the market has been segmented into laptops and PCs, mobiles, and others.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Personal and Beauty Care

• Apparels

• Accessories

• Home Products

• Health Supplements

• Food and Beverages

• Others

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into personal and beauty care, apparel, accessories, home products, health supplements, food and beverages, and others.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North India, West and Central India, South India, and East India.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

