India Online Video Platform Market To Reach US$ 190.1 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 14.51%

India Online Video Platform Market Report

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Online Video Platform Market Research Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the India online video platform market reached US$ 82.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 190.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.51% during 2022-2027. An online video platform is utilized by an individual for viewing and uploading pre-recorded videos and streaming live videos at any time. This is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that allows publishers and video content owners to access different functions, such as ingesting, editing, security, transcoding, syndication, monetization, metrics usage, and engagement analytics of content. It is a fee-based platform that allows managing and delivering video content to the desired audience in an efficient manner. Besides this, it is also adopted by businesses as a strategic model for creating and strengthening a customer base using varieties of video content.

India Online Video Platform Market Growth:

The penetration of high-speed internet connectivity is driving the market in India. Along with this, the increasing utilization of smart televisions (TVs), smartphones, tablets, and personal computers (PCs) that enable the streaming of high-definition (HD) video content is fuelling the market. With rapid digitization, coupled with the growing popularity of on-demand online video streaming, this is contributing to the demand across the country. Furthermore, the rising adoption of video content for branding and targeting new audiences is creating a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the integration of advanced technologies with online video platforms is also impacting the market growth favorably. The market is further driven by other factors, including the rising popularity of digital marketing and intensive business competition.

India Online Video Platform Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Model Type:

• UGC Model

• DIY Model

• SaaS Model

Breakup by Application:

• Media & Entertainment Industry

• Enterprises

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

