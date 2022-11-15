Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Size to Hit $23600+Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8+%; says The Insights Partners

The future of digitization in logistics supply chain market is promising to pertain to the development of smart logistics systems.

Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market was valued at US$ 11,794.24 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 23607.06 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027. Accenture, Advnatech Co. Ltd., Cognizant, Capgemini SE, Hexaware Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consulting Services Limited, and Wipro Ltd are among the few major companies operating in the Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain market.The global logistics and transportation sector is soaring at an exponential rate since the past decade. The demand for transportation of raw materials from procurement sites to production units, and finished product from manufacturing facilities to warehouses and distribution centers, and ultimately to customers, requires extensive supply chain and logistics infrastructure.The continuous growth in the logistics sector has allowed several software developers and connected devices manufacturers to design and develop robust software and systems to allow manufacturing facilities as well as the logistic partners to leverage efficient technologies. The rise in e-commerce has further bolstered the logistics sector. The e-commerce industry is continuously expanding due to the regular increase in the number of companies. The e-commerce giants are continuously increasing their investments toward new warehouses and distribution centers. This is propelling the demand for higher volumes of transportation infrastructure. Thus, e-commerce is a key enabler of the global logistics sector growth and is anticipated to influence digitization in logistics supply chain market significantly. This Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of an industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow your business in several ways.COVID-19 Impact on Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain MarketThe COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting every business globally since December 2019. The continuous growth in the number of virus-infected patients has led governments to put a bar on transportation of humans and goods. The manufacturing sector has witnessed severe losses due to the temporary shutdown of factories and low production volumes, which has had a negative impact on the logistics sector. Additionally, the social or physical distancing measures imposed by governments have led the logistics service providers to limit their operations. However, the logistics and supply-chain industry players are focusing on digital technologies to curb the negative effect of the pandemic on the logistics operations based on traditional logistics concepts. This is boosting the digitization in logistics supply chain market. The report segments the global Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain market as follows: By Component Solutions Tracking and Monitoring EDI Fleet Management Order Management CRM Others Services Consulting Integration Others By Organization Size SMEs Large Enterprises By Industry Automotive BFSI Manufacturing IT & Telecom Healthcare Oil & Gas Others By Geographical Regions Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa. 